Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre kicks off 2024 with ‘Century of Cinema’ series

Filmmaker, screenwriter and actor Johnny Catalano, a Plaza Theatre manager, spearheads the series. He has been involved with the organization since 2022 and presented his inaugural film festival at the Plaza to great success in February 2023.

“I wanted to make the themes relevant to the time of year we’re in,” said Catalano. “This is cinema that reminds us how cold it is outside. These films have a really great cabin feel to them, especially ‘Misery’ and ‘The Shining.’ ‘Misery’ also has a ‘Jaws’ quality to it — everything works. It’s also entertaining and has great character, direction and screenwriting. I think it’s also interesting to explore ‘The Shining,’ which is a bona fide classic. Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall are amazing.”

In addition “The Shining” is also the first in a series devoted to Kubrick. Future titles include “Barry Lyndon,” “Paths of Glory” and “Dr. Strangelove.”

“We look forward to focusing on where Kubrick was during different parts of his career,” Catalano said.

The brainchild of Plaza Board President Doug Sorrell, “Century of Cinema” has been taped courtesy of Miami Valley Communications Council (MVCC) and has been recently picked up for further viewing by DATV, allowing more communities across the Miami Valley to access the program. You can also find program vignettes on YouTube.

“It’s so exciting for us here at the Plaza that MVCC and now DATV are allowing us to reach this larger audience,” said Chris Sedlak, executive director of the Plaza Theatre Association. “‘Century of Cinema’ is ever growing here at the Plaza Theatre. It was a pleasant surprise to learn DATV’s interest in our ‘Century of Cinema’ series. Doug Sorrell has worked hard to bring our presentations to our larger local audience. And Johnny Catalano has certainly brought his expertise to the program. He’s opened our presentations up to a whole new audience of supporters of the program. This year we look forward to deeper dives into our cinematic past and more in-depth profiles of some of our most iconic directors, writers and actors.”

Moving forward, Catalano anticipates refreshing the series with new themes from Summer Heat (“A Streetcar Named Desire,” “Dog Day Afternoon”) to Back to School (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”). He also wants to make sure members of the community are always welcome to serve as presenters.

“I look forward to adding a little flair to the series and choosing films that bring in new people,” Catalano said. “I also think it’s important to keep this a community program and keep the community excited about it as much as possible. It’s awesome to see those who are not cinema fans per se speak passionately about a particular film.”

HOW TO GO

What: Plaza Theatre’s “Century of Cinema” presents “Misery”

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Tickets: $5

More info: Visit myplazatheatre.com