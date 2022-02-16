More concerts added to Rose lineup

Raitt’s “Just Like That Tour,” featuring Staples as musical guest, will be presented Wednesday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

“To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express,” said Raitt, in a statement on the Rose website. “Mavis and her band are at the top of their game, and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer.”