ON STAGE: 10 shows to see in February

From the local premiere of a pop culture juggernaut to a world premiere opera connected to Dayton history, here are notable shows to see on area stages in February. Be sure to check each organization’s COVID-19 protocols as well.
Sweat
Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE
Feb. 3-13, Wright State University
New York-based Wright State acting graduate Shuan Tubbs directs Lynn Nottage’s 2017 Tony nominated and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama. The timely play concerns industrial workers facing the end of their livelihoods as their factory jobs disappear. Feb. 3 and 10 at 7 p.m., Feb. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 8 p.m., and Feb. 6, 12 and 13 at 2 p.m. in the Festival Playhouse of WSU’s Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glen Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. Patrons are advised the show contains strong language and depictions of violence. 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/theatre.
The Norwegians
Feb. 4-20, Dayton Theatre Guild
In C. Denby Swanson’s comedy, two women scorned in Minnesota hire a pair of Norwegian hit men to kill their ex-boyfriends. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of the Sat. Feb. 5 (8 p.m. performance) and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.
Hamilton
Through Feb. 6, Dayton Live
The hottest show on the planet is in Dayton. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2015 hip-hop infused blockbuster tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton’s rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. Tues. through Thurs. at 7:30 p.m., Fri. at 8 p.m., Sat. at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sun. at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $49-$349. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
The Meeting
Credit: PATTI CELEK
Feb. 9 and 10, Sinclair Community College
Shaun Diggs and Rico Parker respectively portray Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X in Jeff Stetson’s drama set in a Harlem hotel in 1965 during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Wed. at 7 p.m. and Thurs. at noon and 7 p.m. in Blair Hall Theatre of Sinclair, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. Play runs 30 minutes and will include post-show panel discussion. Free admission. General seating.
Amour
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Feb. 10-13, Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre
The late Michel Legrand’s beautiful Tony-nominated music is key to the appeal of this short-lived 2002 musical fantasy receiving its southwest Ohio premiere. Set in Paris shortly after World War II, “Amour” tells the tale of a shy clerk who has the ability to walk through walls. Songs include “Ordinary Guy,” “Other People’s Stories,” “Somebody” and the lovely title tune. Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Miami University Hamilton’s Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. $17. 513-737-7529 or ghctplay.com.
Sapphire Celebration
Feb. 11-13, Dayton Ballet
Karen Russo Burke’s 10th anniversary as Dayton Ballet artistic director is saluted in this program featuring her own ballet “Scherzo” in addition to choreographer Penny Saunders’ “Sur le Fil,” choreographer Ma Cong’s “Calling” and the late Gerald Arpino’s “Light Rain.” Fri. and Sat. at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. at 2:30 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets start at $5. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.
Godspell
Credit: JUSTIN WALTON
Through Feb. 12, La Comedia Dinner Theatre Composer
Stephen Schwartz and librettist John-Michael Tebelak’s 1971 collaboration musicalizes the parables of Jesus Christ with humor and heart. The tuneful score includes “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Day by Day,” “Beautiful City” and “Light of the World.” Thursday and Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $37-$78. All seats are $30 on Sun. Feb. 6 matinee and evening performance. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.
Everything That’s Beautiful
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Feb. 17-March 6, Human Race Theatre Company
Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder’s progressive, gender-identity drama has its regional premiere at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sundays and Wednesday. $17-$53. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.
Finding Wright
Credit: www.andysnow.com
Feb. 25 and 27, Dayton Opera
Step aside Orville and Wilbur. Katharine Wright’s moment in the spotlight is on the horizon as Dayton Opera presents the world premiere of librettist Laura Kaminsky and composer Andrea Fellows Fineberg’s work centered on the sister of the iconic aviation pioneers. 8 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. Tickets start at $5. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.
Inside Out
Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS
Feb. 26-27, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company
Looking back on 2020 and lessons learned in the pursuit to evolve, DCDC seeks to “embark upon new collaborations to explore life in a new world.” In addition to a series of interdisciplinary and collaborative pieces imagined by Debbie Blunden-Diggs, DCDC’s chief producing and artistic director, company member Countess Winfrey’s new work, a collaboration with jazz composer Wesley Winfrey, serves as the centerpiece. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $33-$53. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
