Pink Floyd tribute show coming to the Rose

Following a sold-out show in 2021, Brit Floyd will deliver a brand-new production including highlights from “The Wall,” “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” Animals” and “The Division Bell.” The band also promises a “note-for-note” performance of “Echoes” from Pink Floyd’s 1971 album “Meddle.”

Brit Floyd has performed over 1,000 shows since launching in Liverpool, England in 2011. They’ve toured all around the globe, including prestigious venues such as London’s Royal Albert Hall and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.