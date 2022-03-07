Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Pink Floyd tribute show coming to the Rose

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Events
By , Staff Writer
Updated 40 minutes ago

Known as the “World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show,” Brit Floyd will return to the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Friday, July 22.

Following a sold-out show in 2021, Brit Floyd will deliver a brand-new production including highlights from “The Wall,” “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” Animals” and “The Division Bell.” The band also promises a “note-for-note” performance of “Echoes” from Pink Floyd’s 1971 album “Meddle.”

ExploreBohemian Funk wins Battle of the Bands with no-frills rock

Brit Floyd has performed over 1,000 shows since launching in Liverpool, England in 2011. They’ve toured all around the globe, including prestigious venues such as London’s Royal Albert Hall and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23.50-$57. Concert starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information, visit website.

In Other News
1
Fraze Pavilion announces more concerts
2
5 reasons to see ‘Phantom’ at La Comedia
3
Hair-raising adventure: ‘Trolls LIVE!’ at Nutter Center this week
4
DPO salutes music of Rolling Stones at Schuster
5
Music legends, tribute bands in store at Dayton Masonic Center

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top