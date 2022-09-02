Pizza Bandit celebrates anniversary with new musical

The Pizza Bandit, located inside the Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton, is celebrating its three-year anniversary Sept. 6-11.
In addition to specials, giveaways and activities, the festivities will culminate with an original work aptly titled “Pizza Bandit the Musical,” slated for four performances Sept. 9-11.
“I can’t express what an honor it is to have so many incredible artists, musicians and creatives supporting us all of the time,” said Brian Johnson, Pizza Bandit partner, in a release. “When Jenna Gomes and Sarah Caplan said that they wanted to make ‘Pizza Bandit the Musical’ actually happen I was elated. We cannot wait to showcase the whole crew and cast’s hard work and talent over these four shows.”
Directed by Caplan, librettist Gomes and composer Brennan Paulin’s new work concerns “a humble pizza maker, a pro wrestler, lost love, and big tasty pies.”
The cast, predominately consisting of actors who have performed with Dayton Playhouse, Dayton Theatre Guild and TheatreLab Dayton, includes Mike Beerbower (Mr. Pizza), Heather Martin (Mama Joan), Skyler McNeely (Big Tasty), Addie Immundo (Lil Bandit), and Jeff Sams (Pizza Bandit). Rich Rueter provides music production.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. Friday offers Pay What You Want admission; $18 at the door and $13 in advance Saturday and Sunday.
“People coming together over food, celebrating each other’s company and community, is one of our primary missions at The Pizza Bandit,” added Johnson. “Our three-year anniversary is the perfect opportunity to pull out the stops, get creative, give back, and really try to further that mission for all of our customers, friends and family.”
The Pizza Bandit particularly plans to offer three different specialty pizzas all week long. They indicated they would announce those pizzas through social media and email on Sept. 6.
“Our creativity with specialty pizzas is probably the thing we’re known best for,” said Johnson. “We’re bringing back a fan favorite pie, a brand new specialty pie that we’re very excited about, and we’re developing a new collaboration pizza too!”
Anyone interested in attending The Pizza Bandit’s three-year anniversary, more information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/1184717408754307.
Anyone interested in attending “Pizza Bandit the Musical,” more information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/2188058128033227.
The Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton.
