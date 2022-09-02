Pizza Bandit celebrates anniversary with new musical

The cast, predominately consisting of actors who have performed with Dayton Playhouse, Dayton Theatre Guild and TheatreLab Dayton, includes Mike Beerbower (Mr. Pizza), Heather Martin (Mama Joan), Skyler McNeely (Big Tasty), Addie Immundo (Lil Bandit), and Jeff Sams (Pizza Bandit). Rich Rueter provides music production.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. Friday offers Pay What You Want admission; $18 at the door and $13 in advance Saturday and Sunday.

Explore 10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

“People coming together over food, celebrating each other’s company and community, is one of our primary missions at The Pizza Bandit,” added Johnson. “Our three-year anniversary is the perfect opportunity to pull out the stops, get creative, give back, and really try to further that mission for all of our customers, friends and family.”

Combined Shape Caption The Pizza Bandit celebrates its three-year anniversary Sept. 6-11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The Pizza Bandit celebrates its three-year anniversary Sept. 6-11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Pizza Bandit particularly plans to offer three different specialty pizzas all week long. They indicated they would announce those pizzas through social media and email on Sept. 6.

“Our creativity with specialty pizzas is probably the thing we’re known best for,” said Johnson. “We’re bringing back a fan favorite pie, a brand new specialty pie that we’re very excited about, and we’re developing a new collaboration pizza too!”

Anyone interested in attending The Pizza Bandit’s three-year anniversary, more information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/1184717408754307.

Anyone interested in attending “Pizza Bandit the Musical,” more information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/2188058128033227.

The Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton.