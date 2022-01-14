Prepare Ye for ‘Godspell’ at La Comedia

“We haven’t produced ‘Godpsell’ since the early 2000s, so we’re excited to do it again,” said Joe Adkins, La Comedia owner and producer. “‘Godspell’ went very well for us the last time. We knew we wanted to do a popular show but also a show that we haven’t done in a while. We felt it was time to reintroduce the show to our audiences.”

Schwartz’s delightfully tuneful score includes the bright and sprightly “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “All for the Best,” “Light of the World” and “We Beseech Thee” along with the lovely, reflective “Day By Day,” “All Good Gifts,” “Beautiful City” and “On the Willows.” La Comedia is notably staging the 2011 Broadway revival of “Godspell” which updated the musical arrangements for a more contemporary feel.

The remainder of La Comedia’s 2022 season includes “Phantom” (Feb. 17-Apr. 3), “The Music Man” (Apr. 7-May 22), “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” (June 2-July 24), “West Side Story” (July 28-Sept. 11), “Do Black Patent Leather Shows Really Reflect Up? (Sept. 15-Oct. 30) and “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” (Nov. 3-Dec. 31). The lineup is dubbed “The Magnificent 7″ because it contains some of the most popular shows in the venue’s history.

As the organization looks to the year ahead, Adkins is grateful for the community support allowing its doors to remain open in spite of pandemic difficulties.

“We want to thank everybody for sticking with us these past 47 years but especially these last two years,” he said. “We’re doing everything as safely as possible that we can for everybody’s health but we’re here because people want to see live theater.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Godspell”

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

When: Through Feb. 12; Thursday and Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening

Cost: $37-$72

Tickets: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com