Pulitzer Prize winner headlines 2024 Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop

Anna Quindlen, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and writer of New York Times best seller “Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake,” will be one of several high-profile keynote speakers at the University of Dayton’s 2024 Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop. The program will be held April 4-6 in Dayton. Registration begins Nov. 15.

Others attending the event include:

Beth Lapides, creator of the alternative comedy program Uncabaret.

Zibby Owens, writer and host of the daily “Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books” podcast.

Jacquelyn Mitchard, New York Times bestselling author of over 23 novels, including “The Deep End of the Ocean.”

In addition, workshops will feature creatives such as New Yorker cartoonist Bob Eckstein and comedian Leighann Lord.

This workshop is dedicated to the works and stylings of famed writer Erma Bombeck, a UD graduate. The university teams up with companies such as Barnes & Noble and Writers Digest to hold this workshop every two years. Their website states that writers as young as 17 and as old as 93 have attended the event.

For those who register on opening day, Nov. 15, admission will be $499. The price increases to $524 afterward. Alongside the five speakers and dozens of workshops, all meals will be provided during the three-day event. Lodging and travel must be provided by attendees.

For those who might be interested in attending but cannot make the in-person sessions, you can purchase Erma Home Schooling for $199 before March 1 and $225 afterward. Included in this package are livestreams of the keynote talks and four exclusive workshops. Registration for this experience will open on Dec. 5.

HOW TO GO

What: Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop

When: April 4-6, 2024

Where: Various locations

More info: erma@udayton.edu or https://udayton.edu/artssciences/initiatives/erma/workshop/index.php