Register today for Downtown Adventure scavenger hunt

The Downtown Adventure scavenger hunt will be held Saturday, May 21 all over downtown and starting in the Oregon District. The event is part of downtown Dayton’s AES Ohio Summer in the City series.

You can register your team at downtowndayton.org to sign up for the Adventure to find hidden clues and complete various challenges across the city. Fill out your clue sheet and text photos of some of the clues you find. You must try to complete as many clues and challenges as possible between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.