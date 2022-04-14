Revolution: DPO salutes Beatles at Schuster

The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Revolution: The Music of the Beatles” Saturday, April 16 at the Schuster Center.
The program includes 25 classic songs originally released between 1963 and 1970, with new orchestral arrangements by Grammy winner Jeff Tyzik that reveal producer George Martin’s impact on the Beatles’ recordings.
Paul Loren (vocals, piano) recently discussed the Beatles, “Revolution” and his own solo career.
Q: What’s the focus of your show?
A: We try to cover the gamut of the career and respect each transformation they went through but with a full symphony orchestra. However, we give the orchestra a rest for three or four songs because they’ve been working hard. So, we do a few on our own but the orchestra is on about 90 percent of the show and they’re amazing.
Q: Aside from getting paid to perform these great songs, what are the benefits of being involved with this show?
A: I get to entertain on stage and connect with the audience as much as I can. I let them know they’re not at a buttoned-up orchestra show. There are some rock ‘n’ roll songs, so I’ll go out there with the microphone and have fun. When I take in the lay of the land, it’s not just your typical orchestra supporter that’s up in years. People bring their grandkids. I love seeing little kids up in the front rows having a blast but it’s a mix of ages. Everyone there can attests to the power of the music. While I love Brahms and Beethoven, you don’t get the same slice of life in the audience as with a Beatles show. The music has the power to do that. We talk about legacy-makers, and they’re still putting out new things like the ‘Get Back’ documentary. I’m glad they’re still dipping into telling that story for new generations because it’s timeless.
Q: What was your takeaway from Peter Jackson’s ‘Get Back’ documentary?
A: It was nice to see, despite the bumps, they were still a family at the end of their career. You see this closeness really play out and that’s what makes the music great.
Q: Are you working on any solo material?
A: I’m making a record of cover songs. We started putting the covers out as singles, month by month, but I’ll compile them into a full-length by the end of the year. My next official album, ‘Between,’ will be out in October. It was actually recorded at the same time as ‘Betwixt’ and was intended as a double record, but I separated them with the label. Staggering them and not unleashing 22 songs at once seemed like a better strategy. I love these songs. They were recorded and mixed in 2020 along with the first record so I’m excited for people to hear them.
HOW TO GO
What: Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Revolution: The Music of the Beatles”
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Tickets: $27-$90
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
