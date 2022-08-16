Search continues for 2022 Dayton Holiday Festival tree

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is still searching for a grand tree to mark the 50th anniversary of the Dayton Holiday Festival slated Friday, Nov. 25.
The selected tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and gold accents to mark the golden anniversary.
“This year’s Dayton Holiday Festival will be a celebration of the season, but also a celebration of Dayton’s history and how the event has grown,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership in a release. “We’re looking for a monumental tree to highlight what this festival means to our community.”
Trees should meet the following guidelines:
- The ideal tree should stand at approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide.
- Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other grand and stately evergreens will be considered.
- The tree must be located in the front or side yard of nominee’s property with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables
Miami Valley residents who would like to nominate a tree can do so by calling Colleen Turner at the Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518, or by emailing turner@downtowndayton.org. A search crew will select this year’s winning tree at the end of October. The tree will be removed and transported to Courthouse Square at no cost to the owners. The tree’s owners will also be recognized during the official tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25.
