‘Season’s Greetings’ holiday cabaret at PNC Arts Annex

Get in the groove this holiday season with “Season’s Greetings,” an original holiday cabaret being presented Dec. 9-19 at the PNC Arts Annex courtesy of Dayton Live.
Promising traditional favorites and a few surprises, the production features Gina Handy and Philip Drennen accompanied by Deron Bell and his merry band. The atmosphere promises to formally informal, including a chance for audiences to grab a special holiday cocktail at the bar and offer song suggestions as well.
“The show is performed in three sets,” said Handy, seen locally in productions with Magnolia Theatre Company and Human Race Theatre Company. “In the first, we’re doing personal favorites among the three of us and also taking requests for the audience. The second set is dedicated to everyone’s requests. The third will be a sing-a-long and also some re-imagined songs such as singing ‘O Holy Night’ in a different beat. We’re also doing a funky ‘Jingle Bells’ and putting a Motown swing under ‘Santa Baby’ in order to give it a different perspective.”
In addition to special portions of each set spotlighting Bell and his talented three-piece band, Handy says rehearsals have been geared toward finding a new sound.
“It’s all about feel and style,” she said. “We’re bringing all of our ideas to the table. It’s been an intensely creative process. It’s been magical creating this show.”
“Deron and his band are amazing,” echoed Drennen, co-artistic director of Theatre Lab Dayton (formerly Dare to Defy Productions) who also appeared in the Las Vegas production of “Vegas! The Show.” “It feels good to go back to my roots with this kind of singing, too, mostly jazz and soul music.”
Handy is confident audiences will be excited to venture out to celebrate the familiarity of the holidays in song.
“For as much as I want this show to be different, I also want it to be comforting,” she said. “This cabaret is a chance to come and hear the classics you love but hear them live. It’s also important to get back to supporting live theater and local artists. And the Arts Annex is the perfect venue for such an intimate gathering.”
“For the first time, this powerhouse trio of musicians is performing together – and just in time for the holidays,” said Gary Minyard, Dayton Live vice president of education and engagement and producer of “Season’s Greetings” in a release. “If you’re looking for a special experience, look no further than the intimate PNC Arts Annex where Gina, Philip and Deron are performing in a cabaret wonderland. The combination of timeless classics, re-imagined gems, and a few surprises peppered through the lineup, are sure to make for great memories. Plus, this show is good for the entire family.”
HOW TO GO
What: “Season’s Greetings”
Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
When: Dec. 9, 10, 12, 15, 16 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25-$35
Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org/seasons-greetings
Seating: Riser seating and table seating are available
FYI: Masks are required for patrons 6 and over
