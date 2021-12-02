‘Season’s Greetings’ holiday cabaret at PNC Arts Annex

“It’s all about feel and style,” she said. “We’re bringing all of our ideas to the table. It’s been an intensely creative process. It’s been magical creating this show.”

“Deron and his band are amazing,” echoed Drennen, co-artistic director of Theatre Lab Dayton (formerly Dare to Defy Productions) who also appeared in the Las Vegas production of “Vegas! The Show.” “It feels good to go back to my roots with this kind of singing, too, mostly jazz and soul music.”

Handy is confident audiences will be excited to venture out to celebrate the familiarity of the holidays in song.

“For as much as I want this show to be different, I also want it to be comforting,” she said. “This cabaret is a chance to come and hear the classics you love but hear them live. It’s also important to get back to supporting live theater and local artists. And the Arts Annex is the perfect venue for such an intimate gathering.”

“For the first time, this powerhouse trio of musicians is performing together – and just in time for the holidays,” said Gary Minyard, Dayton Live vice president of education and engagement and producer of “Season’s Greetings” in a release. “If you’re looking for a special experience, look no further than the intimate PNC Arts Annex where Gina, Philip and Deron are performing in a cabaret wonderland. The combination of timeless classics, re-imagined gems, and a few surprises peppered through the lineup, are sure to make for great memories. Plus, this show is good for the entire family.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Season’s Greetings”

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

When: Dec. 9, 10, 12, 15, 16 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25-$35

Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org/seasons-greetings

Seating: Riser seating and table seating are available

FYI: Masks are required for patrons 6 and over