Sound Valley Summer Music Festival continues to grow

Eclectic lineup

Sound Valley Summer Music Festival 2022 features 13 acts performing on two stages. It’s a diverse bill that includes rapper K. Carter, rockers Seth Canan & the Carriers, country singer Ryan Mundy and Americana act Age Nowhere.

“We try to make it diverse and eclectic every year,” Pitts said. “We’re excited about this year because we have hip-hop, pop, country and rock. With iHeart on it, we wanted to create something with wide appeal. If you go out to see at least one band, maybe your friend or something like that, we want you to leave adding four or five new artists to your playlists on your streaming service. We want you to walk away saying, ‘Well, that was one hell of a value.’ You’re discovering this talent exists right here in our own backyard.”

Hard rockers Enmy, pronounced Enemy, headline the festival.

“They’re definitely getting a lot of success,” Pitts said. “We saw them once before. They had a huge show at The Brightside two or three years ago and we were blown away by the crowd they were able to attract in the Dayton area. I mean, they filled up Brightside. They’ve been great to work with. They’re incredibly nice guys and very supportive. They loved what we were trying to create here in Dayton as far as our approach to spurring some growth in the music scene. They were totally into it and we’re very excited to have them as part of it.”

Combined Shape Caption Serin Oh (pictured) and the Kadence are two younger acts getting exposure at the annual Sound Valley Summer Music Festival at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, Aug. 27. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Serin Oh (pictured) and the Kadence are two younger acts getting exposure at the annual Sound Valley Summer Music Festival at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, Aug. 27. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Looking ahead

While having a headliner with the ability to draw a crowd is important, Sound Valley is equally invested in showcasing newer acts.

“We know if we put these younger acts on a bill again, people will come out to see them,” Pitts said. “They just have to be exposed to them. Serin Oh is such a bubbly person. The Kadence is a young kid who is definitely talented. As soon as people are aware of those two, they’ll want to see them the next time they’re playing. We’re making the investment into the people we believe in because we see where they’re going to go. We know it’s going to pay off in the long run for them and anybody that wants to book them for a show.”

Advance tickets are: $20 for single tickets; $35 couples tickets; and $75 groups of four. Day of show tickets are: $25 single tickets; $50 couples tickets; and $100 groups of four. A portion of the proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton.

“We appreciate all of the people that have supported us over the last few years,” Pitts said. “Some people see me as the TV news guy, but this is something I believe can make a really big difference in the community, the music scene and Dayton overall. Ashley and I are both incredibly grateful for it.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO:

What: Sound Valley Summer Music Fest features Enmy, K. Carter, Heather Redman & the Reputation, Seth Canan & the Carriers and more.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Cost: Advance tickets are: $20 for single tickets; $35 couples tickets; and $75 groups of four. Day of show tickets are: $25 single tickets; $50 couples tickets; and $100 groups of four.

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com