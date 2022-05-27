SUMMER FESTIVAL GUIDE: Your look at events happening across the Dayton area

Passport to MetroParks

WHEN: Friday, June 3

WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave, Dayton

INFO: Passport to MetroParks will kick off the summer season from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a sneak peek of upcoming festivals, events and more happening in Dayton. The event will feature live music, food trucks and family-friendly games and activities. Participants will have a chance to earn a stamp in their event passport for each activity they complete. Those who earn one stamp in each of five categories will be entered to win prizes. For more information, visit the Passport to MetroParks’ event page on Facebook.

Caption Pride celebrations were well underway at the Greater Dayton LGBT Center reverse parade last year. Cars were decked out in bright colors, adorned with rainbow flags and hearts. In the air there were bubbles, car horns and chants of "love is love." Community allies passed out candy, snacks, and informational brochures to participants. The parade was followed by an LGBTQ+ Pride Festival at Courthouse Square.

Dayton LGBTQ+ Pride (Affair on the Square, Pride Parade and Pride Festival)

WHEN: Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5

WHERE: Courthouse Square (24 N. Jefferson Street in Dayton), other events at the Dayton Masonic Center, Eastwood MetroPark and Top of the Market

INFO: Dayton Pride 2022 kicks off with Affair on the Square Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event features live music, entertainment and food trucks. Festivities continue Saturday with a parade from noon to 1 p.m. The lineup begins at 11 a.m. in Cooper Park. The Dayton PRIDE festival is noon to 4 p.m. with live music, entertainment, vendors and food. The Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus will be at the Dayton Masonic Center at 8 p.m. after the festival for their annual concert. Sunday will feature a 5K at Eastwood MetroPark starting at 9 a.m. and the Rubi Girls at Top of the Market at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.daytonlgbtcenter.org.

Caption The Troy Strawberry Festival returns to downtown Saturday, June 4 through Sunday, June 5. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Troy Strawberry Festival

WHEN: Saturday, June 4 through Sunday, June 5

WHERE: Downtown Troy

INFO: The Strawberry Festival kicks off Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival features all things strawberry and much more including over 60 food and drink vendors, over 100 arts and craft vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. For more information, visit www.troystrawberryfest.com.

St. Christopher Summer Festival

WHEN: Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12

WHERE: St. Christopher Church, 435 E. National Road in Vandalia

INFO: The St. Christopher Summer Festival is from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The festival will feature live music, entertainment, rides, bingo and gambling. There will be plenty of food featuring St. Chris’ famous pork tenderloin sandwiches, deep fried pickles and much more. There will also be rotating beer taps featuring craft beer. For more information, visit www.festival.stchristopheronline.com.

Caption The 71st annual Poultry Days festival kicks off the second week of June. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Versailles Poultry Days

WHEN: Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12

WHERE: 459 S. Center Street in Versailles

INFO: The 71st annual Poultry Days festival kicks off the second week of June. The festival will feature two parades, the Grand Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the Antique Car Parade at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be an ultimate frisbee tournament, rides, kiddie tractor pull and several food vendors. For more information, visit www.versaillespoultrydays.com/.

Caption The 69th annual St. Helen Spring Festival will be back in full swing this year after being forced to scale down due to the coronavirus pandemic the past two years. DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED

St. Helen Spring Festival

WHEN: Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12

WHERE: St. Helen Catholic School, 5086 Burkhardt Rd., Dayton

INFO: The 69th annual St. Helen Spring Festival will be back in full swing this year after being forced to scale down due to the coronavirus pandemic the past two years. The festival is from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The festival will feature live entertainment, rides, games, a 5K, raffles and a variety of foods and drinks. There will be a free shuttle to the festival from Carroll High School. For more information, visit www.sthelenfestival.org.

Wine Fest and the Front Street Art Show

WHEN: Saturday, June 11

WHERE: The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

INFO: Wine Fest and the Front Street Art Show is back at The Greene from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can participate in a wine tasting with 10, 2-ounce samples including a souvenir wine glass. A Bud Light Beer Garden is available for those who do not participate in Wine Fest. There will also be live music from American Idol’s Alexis Gomez and several artists featuring miscellaneous works. For more information, visit the festival’s event page on Facebook.

COST: Admission is free, but tickets must be purchased to participate in the tasting. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event.

Caption There is something for everyone at the Jewish Cultural Festival's outdoor shuk, or market. CONTRIBUTED

Jewish Cultural Festival

WHEN: Sunday, June 12

WHERE: Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Dr., Dayton

INFO: Temple Israel’s Jewish Cultural Festival is back from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival involves more than 150 volunteers that serve food, perform, lead tours and answer questions about the Jewish culture. There will be education sessions, live entertainment, food, arts and crafts, raffles and much more. For more information, visit www.tidayton.org/festival.

Dayton Jazz Festival

WHEN: Sunday, June 12

WHERE: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

INFO: Summer’s smoothest sounds return to downtown Dayton from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be food and merchandise vendors on site. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or event seats. No tents, pets, outside food or beverages are allowed. For more information, visit www.levittdayton.org.

Caption Celtic Fest Ohio is returning to Renaissance Park near Waynesville on Saturday, June 18. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Celtic Fest Ohio

WHEN: Saturday, June 18

WHERE: Renaissance Park, 10542 East State Route 73, Waynesville

INFO: Celtic Fest Ohio is back from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The festival will feature music, dance, arts and crafts, food and drink vendors and many activities. Festival goers can participate in several different tasting events, workshops and a scavenger hunt. For more information, visit www.celticfestohio.com.

COST: General admission for those 13+ is $15.

Waynesville Street Faire

WHEN: Saturday, June 18

WHERE: Downtown Waynesville

INFO: Street Faire Saturdays are back in downtown Waynesville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Booths featuring art, unusual finds, home décor, antiques and much more will line both sides of the core block. There will also be music and food trucks. Other Street Faire Saturday dates include July 16, Aug. 13 and Sept. 17. For more information, visit www.waynesvilleshops.com.

The Miami Valley Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It!

WHEN: Saturday, June 25

WHERE: Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

INFO: The Miami Valley Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It! is from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday where guests can enjoy all things pickles. According to Austin Landing Events’ event page on Facebook, Dewey’s, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, McNasty’s, JA’s & Sweet-umms and several other vendors will have different kinds of foods - all featuring pickles. There will also be live music, a Bud Light Beer Garden and much more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Austinlandingevents.

2022 Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Show

WHEN: Friday, July 1

WHERE: Shawnee Park, 591 S. Park Dr., Xenia

INFO: The Xenia Rotary will present this event starting at 5 p.m. with food trucks, live music, a children’s bike parade and much more. A fireworks display will kick off just after sunset. For more information, visit the event’s page on Facebook.

Caption The city of Dayton Lights in Flight Festival and Fireworks Show kicks off Sunday, July 3. Nick Falzerano/CONTRIBUTED Credit: NICK FALZERANO Credit: NICK FALZERANO

Lights in Flight Festival and Fireworks Show

WHEN: Sunday, July 3

WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

INFO: The city of Dayton Lights in Flight Festival and Fireworks Show kicks off at noon Sunday. There will be live entertainment, family-friendly activities and food/drink vendors. The firework show will light up the sky at 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.daytonohio.gov.

Americana Festival

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 through Monday, July 4

WHERE: Activities kick off at Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

INFO: The Centerville-Washington Twp. Americana Festival is celebrating 50 years of Americana. The festival will kick off Sunday with fireworks and a variety of food vendors at Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin St. The celebration continues on Monday with a 5K, parade, craft and food vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. along Franklin St. Arts and crafts and food vendors will be set up along Main St. For more information, visit www.americanafestival.org.

Caption The Kickin' Chicken Wing Fest will celebrate some of the best in chicken wings in the Miami Valley. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

WHEN: Sunday, July 9

WHERE: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

INFO: The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is back by popular demand from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Guests can try many different types of chicken wings. There will also be live music by Britches Down at 3 p.m., The Growlers Band at 5:30 p.m. and The McCartney Project at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.fraze.com/kickin-chicken-wing-fest-2022/.

Dayton Blues Festival

WHEN: Sunday, July 24

WHERE: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

INFO: The blues are back! The Dayton Blues Festival will return to Levitt Pavilion this summer. More information will be available at a later date on www.levittdayton.org.

Caption The Dayton Celtic Festival will feature the sights, sounds and tastes of the Celtic heritage. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton Celtic Festival

WHEN: Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31

WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

INFO: The Dayton Celtic Festival is 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The festival features sights, sounds and tastes of the Celtic heritage. There will be several different activities including live music. Headliners include Gaelic Storm, Scythian, Socks in the Frying Pan, The Drowsy Lads, The Fitzgeralds, Boxing Banjo and Davy Holt. There will also be a parade of kilts. For more information, visit www.daytoncelticfestival.com.

Germanfest Picnic

WHEN: Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14

WHERE: 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

INFO: The 39th annual Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Germanfest picnic is 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The festival will feature authentic German food, a large selection of German Beer, live music, craft vendors, family-friendly activities and much more. There will also be a polka mass at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.daytongermanclub.org.

St. Brigid Parish Festival

WHEN: Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14

WHERE: St. Brigid Parish, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia

INFO: The St. Brigid Parish Festival is an annual three-day family and community event featuring food, rides, adult and kid booths, gambling and much more. The festival is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.stbrigidxenia.org/parish/.

Caption The first Potatoes N' Such: Dayton Potato Festival was held at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton last year. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival

WHEN: Saturday, August 13

WHERE: Dayton Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton

INFO: This year’s potato festival is noon to 8 p.m. Saturday featuring all things potato. There will be food, vendors, entertainment and much more. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

Bacon Fest 2022

WHEN: Saturday, August 13

WHERE: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

INFO: Bacon Fest is back from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival allows guests to sample local restaurants as they showcase all of the many ways you can baconate your meal. There will also be live music. For more information, visit www.fraze.com/bacon-fest-2022/.

Caption The Dayton Funk Festival will return to Levitt Pavilion this summer. CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

Dayton Funk Festival

WHEN: Sunday, August 14

WHERE: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

INFO: The Dayton Funk Festival will return to Levitt Pavilion this summer. More information will be available at a later date at www.levittdayton.org

Dayton Porchfest

WHEN: Saturday, August 20

WHERE: St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton

INFO: Dayton Porchfest features free mini concerts held on porches throughout the St. Anne’s Hill from 1:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Guests can explore the neighborhood while supporting local music. For more information, visit www.daytonporchfest.wixsite.com/home.

Dayton African American Cultural Festival

WHEN: Saturday, August 20 through Sunday, August 21

WHERE: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

INFO: The 14th annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival returns from noon to 8 p.m. with live music, performances, kids activities, food and merchandise vendors, free resources and much more. The festival provides a space for people to gather and celebrate the richness of African American culture. For more information, visit www.daacf.com/index.html.

Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

WHEN: Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21

WHERE: Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn

INFO: The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. This family-friendly event will include 130 handmade arts and crafts booths and food vendors serving steamed cooked sweet corn, BBQ chicken and much more. For more information, visit www.fairbornsweetcornfestival.org/index.html.

ARTFest on Main

WHEN: Saturday, August 27

WHERE: Downtown Springboro

INFO: The Springboro Arts Council is presenting ARTFest on Main from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature fine art from approximately 100 artists, music, entertainment and food/beer/wine vendors. For more information, visit www.artfestonmain.com/.

Dayton Reggae Festival

WHEN: Sunday, September 4

WHERE: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

INFO: The Dayton Reggae Festival will return to Levitt Pavilion this summer. More information will be available at a later date on www.levittdayton.org.

Hispanic Heritage Festival and Parade

WHEN: Saturday, September 17

WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

INFO: The 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Parade is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. The festival will celebrate Hispanic culture with music, food and much more. The parade will begin at noon on Second St. For more information visit, www.pacodayton.org/index.html.

Caption Volunteers Aleena Rorapaugh, left, and Mary Beth Lintz wore beer mug hats to attact attention to their photo business at the Dayton Art Insitute's Oktoberfest.

Oktoberfest

WHEN: Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 24

WHERE: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

INFO: Oktoberfest is the Dayton Art Institute’s largest annual fundraiser. The three-day festival, presented by Miller Lite, features a preview party, food and drink vendors, live entertainment and much more. More information will be available at a later date on www.daytonartinstitute.org/.

Caption Transport yourselves to another era at the Ohio Renaissance Festival at Renaissance Park near Waynesville. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Ohio Renaissance Festival

WHEN: Saturday, September 3 through Sunday, October 30

WHERE: 10542 East State Route 73 in Waynesville

INFO: Transport yourselves to another era at the Ohio Renaissance Festival from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. This 30-acre permanent village has been historically re-created to resemble 16th Century England. Every weekend from Labor Day through the end of October, experience entertainment including jousting knights, jugglers, comedians, swordfighters and the Queen herself with more than 100 shows daily. Feast on gigantic turkey legs, sip on hearty ales and flavorful wines. No utensils required. More than 150 world-class artisans will display their wares. For more information, visit www.renfestival.com/.

COST: General admission for those 13+ is $28. Children ages 5 to 12 are $10.