TEDxDayton announces lineup of speakers, topics

The lineup of speakers and topics have been announced for this year’s virtual TEDxDayton Signature Event slated Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Thursday, Dec. 16 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Fourteen diverse voices from across the Miami Valley will provide insights on a wide variety of issues ranging from health care and athletics to education and the media.
“Last year, we hosted our first ever virtual TEDxDayton Signature Event and learned a lot – especially that the Dayton community will support virtual events like ours,” said Bridget Hutt, Signature Event Committee Co-Chair, in a release. “We look forward to bringing this year’s ideas worth spreading directly into people’s homes once again.”
The lineup for the ninth year of TEDxDayton will consist of:
· Alex Everett – “You Know You’re Dating Your Hairstylist, Right?”
· Ernest Stockton – “An Ernest Approach to Recidivism”
· Faheem Curtis-Khidr – “Black Leadership in Higher Education: A Call to Action and Equity”
· Jen Burns – “Lettuce Talk About Food Waste”
· Josh Sweigart – “Local News is BREAKING…And Why You Should Care”
· Kami Anderson – “‘Molón de Idiomas’ Language Swag in the Foreign Language Classroom”
· Karla Hollencamp – “From Widow to Willow”
· Lindsay Ryan – “Phone Lines Are Lifelines”
· Mark Bailey – “I Need to Speak to Your Manager”
· Marsha Danzing – “Flamenco Is My Fight”
· Mary Baldino – “We Just Want to Play! What It’s Like for Women in eSports”
· Miri Later – “Making Room for Trust in the Doctor/Patient Relationship: It Just May Save Us”
· Ryan Ivory – “Being Black is a Pre-Existing Health Condition”
· Umesh Haritashya – “The Wonder of Satellites: Real-World Applications”
“With concern surrounding the ongoing pandemic, TEDxDayton 2021 will revisit a virtual event format, but just like last year, the impact of our speakers’ talks will resonate just as powerfully with the Dayton community,” added Brenden Wynn, Signature Event Committee Co-Chair. “We look forward to providing another free, virtual event thanks to our partners.”
Additional information about the speakers, updates about the event and more are available at TEDxDayton.com.