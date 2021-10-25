TEDxDayton announces lineup of speakers, topics

· Ernest Stockton – “An Ernest Approach to Recidivism”

· Faheem Curtis-Khidr – “Black Leadership in Higher Education: A Call to Action and Equity”

· Jen Burns – “Lettuce Talk About Food Waste”

· Josh Sweigart – “Local News is BREAKING…And Why You Should Care”

· Kami Anderson – “‘Molón de Idiomas’ Language Swag in the Foreign Language Classroom”

· Karla Hollencamp – “From Widow to Willow”

· Lindsay Ryan – “Phone Lines Are Lifelines”

· Mark Bailey – “I Need to Speak to Your Manager”

· Marsha Danzing – “Flamenco Is My Fight”

· Mary Baldino – “We Just Want to Play! What It’s Like for Women in eSports”

· Miri Later – “Making Room for Trust in the Doctor/Patient Relationship: It Just May Save Us”

· Ryan Ivory – “Being Black is a Pre-Existing Health Condition”

· Umesh Haritashya – “The Wonder of Satellites: Real-World Applications”

“With concern surrounding the ongoing pandemic, TEDxDayton 2021 will revisit a virtual event format, but just like last year, the impact of our speakers’ talks will resonate just as powerfully with the Dayton community,” added Brenden Wynn, Signature Event Committee Co-Chair. “We look forward to providing another free, virtual event thanks to our partners.”

Additional information about the speakers, updates about the event and more are available at TEDxDayton.com.