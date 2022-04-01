The Contemporary Dayton prepares festive Art Auction

For the first time, the event will feature a Silent Auction in the Dayton Arcade Rotunda and a Live Auction in the organization’s adjacent new galleries.

“We are excited to bring back our in-person Silent Art Auction after presenting it virtually the past two years,” said Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of The Contemporary Dayton. “We invite you to sip, snack, browse, and bid often with friends and artists under the Arcade’s spectacular Rotunda at our new home.”