The Neon announces Summer Family Film Fest lineup

Six weeks of family-friendly programming will be screened at The Neon in downtown Dayton on Saturdays beginning June 10 at 11 a.m.
In partnership with ThinkTV PBS and Dayton Metro Library, The Neon will host free screenings of PBS Kids programming and special book readings. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. each week. Tickets will be free and given on a first-come, first-serve basis (one ticket per person - all guests in a party must be present to get tickets).
June 10 – “Daniel Tiger Day.” An assortment of hands-on activities will be on The Neon’s patio after the screening.
June 17 – “Animals Are Awesome” with Wild Kratts and Nature Cat. This screening will be followed by a visit with Five River’s Metro Parks Live Animal Ambassadors.
June 24 – “Library Day with Curious George.” This screening will be followed by a post-screening hands-on event at the Dayton Metro Library Main Branch where children will have an opportunity to meet “Curious George.”
July 1 – “Dogs Are Our Friends” with Clifford the Big Red Dog. Pet a puppy with WagTown after the screening.
July 8 – “Sing Along” with Sesame Street. This screening will be followed by an Elmo photobooth and coloring activities on The Neon’s patio.
July 16 – “Welcome to Odd Squad.” This screening will be followed by a magnification investigation on The Neon’s patio.
For more information, visit neonmovies.com. The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.
