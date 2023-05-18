The Neon announces Summer Family Film Fest lineup

In partnership with ThinkTV PBS and Dayton Metro Library, The Neon will host free screenings of PBS Kids programming and special book readings. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. each week. Tickets will be free and given on a first-come, first-serve basis (one ticket per person - all guests in a party must be present to get tickets).

June 10 – “Daniel Tiger Day.” An assortment of hands-on activities will be on The Neon’s patio after the screening.