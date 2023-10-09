‘The Price is Right Live’ returns to Schuster Center in 2024

BreakingNews
Come on down! “The Price is Right Live” will return to the Schuster Center on Sunday, March 3, 2024 courtesy of Dayton Live.

Featuring a Celebrity Host, this interactive stage show features randomly-selected contestants playing classic games such as Plinko and Cliffhangers with the chance to spin The Big Wheel and win a fabulous Showcase. Organizers say the show also features “an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car.” Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at daytonlive.org/price-is-right. Tickets are priced at $41.50-$211.50. You can also purchase tickets in person at the Box Office Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. or via phone at 937-228-3630.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dayton Live previously presented “The Price is Right Live” in March 2022.

