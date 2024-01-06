THINGS TO DO: List of what’s happening in Dayton this weekend

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Neal Gittleman presents a unique program featuring music associated with athletic events, from football fight songs and figure skating waltzes to jock jams. Notable works include “Olympic Fanfare and Theme” by John Williams, Albert Von Tilzer’s “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and selections from “Rocky” composed by Bill Conti. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $50.50 to $123.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Holy Angels Fish Fry

When: 6-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: Holy Angels School, 223 L St., Dayton

Details: Activities includes a fish dinner, dessert, silent auction, raffle drawings, various games of chance and a photo booth.

Cost: $10-$100

More info: holyangelsdayton.org

Campfire Comedy

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton

Details: This entertaining event featuring local comedians moves indoors for the winter.

Cost: $15

More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileycomedy.com

“Poor Things” and “The Color Purple” at The Neon

When: Screenings for Jan. 5-11: “Poor Things”: 1:15 p.m., 4:20 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Fri-Sun; 3:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Mon-Thurs; “The Color Purple”: 1:00 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Fri-Sun; 3:15 p.m., 7:00 p.m. Mon-Thurs.

Where: Neon Movies, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Oscar buzz is building at The Neon. The kooky, thought-provoking “Poor Things” stars Emma Stone as a woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist who ultimately “grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.” The beautiful film adaptation of the musical version of “The Color Purple” features terrific work from Fantasia Barrino as Celie and Danielle Brooks as Sofia.

Cost: $8.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

Twelfth Night Ball

When: 5:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: Patterson Homestead, 1815 Brown St., Dayton

Details: The Jane Austen Society of North America Dayton will hold its annual event that includes dinner, Regency Era dancing (with instruction and dance callers), period card games and a silent auction.

Cost: $65 for members. $75 for non-members

More info: facebook.com/jasnadayton

Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec: The Birth of Modern Paris

When: Through Jan. 14. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12-5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North

Details: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec was a French painter and pioneer of modern poster design and lithograph art. Known internationally as a leading Post-Impressionist, he made art that explores the cabarets, racetracks, music halls, circuses, cafés and brothels of Paris during the late 19th century. Filled with empathy and humor, his images offer a captivating, nearly journalistic view of Paris in la belle époque (the beautiful era).

Cost: $5-$15. Free for children ages 6 and younger.

More info: www.daytonartinstitute.org

Family Skate Day: Animal Adventures!

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7

Where: MetroParks Ice Rink, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: This event features craft bags, Five Rivers MetroParks animal ambassadors, a scavenger hunt and more.

Cost: Admission fee: $7 daily; Ice skate rental: $3 daily

More info: metroparks.org

Mark Stuart

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: Trail Town Brewing, 101 Corry St., Yellow Springs

Details: The Nashville-based guitarist will blend originals and classics in an evening of storytelling. He was a regular at Canal Street Tavern with Stacy Earle and has made local appearances in the past few years. He also toured with Joan Baez, Freddy Fender, Steve Earle/Dukes and Steve Forbet among others.

Cost: No charge (musician, “tip jar” show).

More info: markstuart.net

Grand opening of The Reserve on Third

When: The evening of Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: 452 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: The 4,000-square-foot lounge will serve those 25 and up Saturday through Wednesday. Co-owner Erin Parrott said their goal is to create a niche environment where older, mature people can feel comfortable. On Thursdays and Fridays, the lounge will be open to those 21 and up. The Reserve on Third will feature two outdoor patios in addition to the indoor space, several picture-worthy moments, a warm and inviting environment, cocktails and a small kitchen menu. (Natalie Jones)

More info: Visit www.thereservethird.com or the lounge’s Facebook or Instagram pages.