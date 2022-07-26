Tipp City teen to debut short film at The Neon

Jonathan Warner is having an eventful summer. In addition to gearing up for his senior year at Tippecanoe High School, he’s excited to debut his short film “Cooper” Wednesday at The Neon in downtown Dayton.
The 17-year-old Tipp City filmmaker has had a love of cinema since the age of 7 and has been making short films since middle school, but “Cooper” marks his first public premiere. The film concerns Detective Cooper, who is “tormented by a serial killer who is quickly spreading fear across a small town. He decides to take on the case but is surprised when he’s forced to confront his dark past.”
The movie, which began production last October and concluded in March, was written, filmed, edited and directed by Warner, who stars in the titular role and also supplied his own props, created costumes and added special effects. Garrett Piel co-stars as Detective Nolan.
“It was a long shoot, but I learned so much about scheduling, time management and location scouting,” said Warner. “I also learned the value of collaboration.”
A fan of iconic filmmakers such as Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, and the Coen brothers, Warner says his esthetic caters toward drama and science fiction.
“I like to explore different genres,” he said. “I’ve been seeing a lot of the same kind of films being produced by the major studios today. I’m more attracted to movies that are different and bring something new to the table, which bring more focus on the craft.”
“The world of creating and distributing media has changed vastly over the past several years, and some filmmakers and content creators are content with simply releasing their material virtually,” noted Jonathan McNeal, The Neon manager. “Knowing that Jonathan has created so many short films and is now branching into longer work, I’m glad that he is taking steps to show his film in a public setting. Sitting in a room with a live audience is a valuable experience on many levels. Not only can it be gratifying, one can also learn a lot about this work itself.”
“I love The Neon,” Warner echoed. “It’s really cool and intimate.”
Warner is eager to study film in college and pursue filmmaking as a career. He’s hopeful “Cooper” resonates with audiences in both storytelling and artistry.
“Ever since I saw ‘Jaws’ and became obsessed with Steven Spielberg, I’ve had the need to make movies – it’s never been a question,” he said. “I’ve always been driven to that as a career. I hope audiences recognize the passion that was put into ‘Cooper’ from all directions and hopefully the title character will feel relatable.”
“Having taught film/video production at both Stivers School for the Arts and Wright State University, I love seeing young people with a passion for film and filmmaking,” McNeal added. “The Neon’s core clientele tends to skew a bit older, so it’s always refreshing when younger people show an interest in exploring what we have to offer as well as wanting to contribute to our lineup.”
HOW TO GO
What: “Cooper”
When: Wednesday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Neon Movies, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Cost: $5
Tickets: neonmovies.com
Running time: 1 hour
More info: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjcBWCBEono
