BreakingNews
Worker killed in accident at Middletown Works steel mill
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tipp City teen to debut short film at The Neon

Jonathan Warner stars as Detective Cooper in "Cooper." CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Jonathan Warner stars as Detective Cooper in "Cooper." CONTRIBUTED

Events
By
52 minutes ago
Drama/mystery ‘Cooper’ concerns crime in small town.

Jonathan Warner is having an eventful summer. In addition to gearing up for his senior year at Tippecanoe High School, he’s excited to debut his short film “Cooper” Wednesday at The Neon in downtown Dayton.

Combined ShapeCaption
Jonathan Warner stars as Detective Cooper in "Cooper."

Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

Jonathan Warner stars as Detective Cooper in "Cooper."

Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

Combined ShapeCaption
Jonathan Warner stars as Detective Cooper in "Cooper."

Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

The 17-year-old Tipp City filmmaker has had a love of cinema since the age of 7 and has been making short films since middle school, but “Cooper” marks his first public premiere. The film concerns Detective Cooper, who is “tormented by a serial killer who is quickly spreading fear across a small town. He decides to take on the case but is surprised when he’s forced to confront his dark past.”

The movie, which began production last October and concluded in March, was written, filmed, edited and directed by Warner, who stars in the titular role and also supplied his own props, created costumes and added special effects. Garrett Piel co-stars as Detective Nolan.

“It was a long shoot, but I learned so much about scheduling, time management and location scouting,” said Warner. “I also learned the value of collaboration.”

A fan of iconic filmmakers such as Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, and the Coen brothers, Warner says his esthetic caters toward drama and science fiction.

“I like to explore different genres,” he said. “I’ve been seeing a lot of the same kind of films being produced by the major studios today. I’m more attracted to movies that are different and bring something new to the table, which bring more focus on the craft.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Garrett Piel portrays Detective Nolan in "Cooper."

Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

Garrett Piel portrays Detective Nolan in "Cooper."

Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

Combined ShapeCaption
Garrett Piel portrays Detective Nolan in "Cooper."

Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

“The world of creating and distributing media has changed vastly over the past several years, and some filmmakers and content creators are content with simply releasing their material virtually,” noted Jonathan McNeal, The Neon manager. “Knowing that Jonathan has created so many short films and is now branching into longer work, I’m glad that he is taking steps to show his film in a public setting. Sitting in a room with a live audience is a valuable experience on many levels. Not only can it be gratifying, one can also learn a lot about this work itself.”

“I love The Neon,” Warner echoed. “It’s really cool and intimate.”

ExploreProlific Dayton artist, printmaker, professor dies

Warner is eager to study film in college and pursue filmmaking as a career. He’s hopeful “Cooper” resonates with audiences in both storytelling and artistry.

Combined ShapeCaption
Detective Cooper (portrayed by Jonathan Warner) solves cases in his small town while driving his Mini Cooper.

Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

Detective Cooper (portrayed by Jonathan Warner) solves cases in his small town while driving his Mini Cooper.

Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

Combined ShapeCaption
Detective Cooper (portrayed by Jonathan Warner) solves cases in his small town while driving his Mini Cooper.

Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

Credit: JONATHAN WARNER

“Ever since I saw ‘Jaws’ and became obsessed with Steven Spielberg, I’ve had the need to make movies – it’s never been a question,” he said. “I’ve always been driven to that as a career. I hope audiences recognize the passion that was put into ‘Cooper’ from all directions and hopefully the title character will feel relatable.”

“Having taught film/video production at both Stivers School for the Arts and Wright State University, I love seeing young people with a passion for film and filmmaking,” McNeal added. “The Neon’s core clientele tends to skew a bit older, so it’s always refreshing when younger people show an interest in exploring what we have to offer as well as wanting to contribute to our lineup.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Cooper”

When: Wednesday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Neon Movies, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Cost: $5

Tickets: neonmovies.com

Running time: 1 hour

More info: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjcBWCBEono

Combined ShapeCaption
The Neon will screen Jonathan Warner's film "Cooper" July 27.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Neon will screen Jonathan Warner's film "Cooper" July 27.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
The Neon will screen Jonathan Warner's film "Cooper" July 27.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
10 fun places to make the most of your summer
2
Music-packed weekend: Blues, country, jazz, rock will get you moving
3
Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing happening this weekend
4
12 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
5
Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest returns this fall for festive fun

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top