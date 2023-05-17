Trans actress Trace Lysette, who grew up in Dayton, stars in ‘Monica’

IndieWire notably writes, “Refreshing and inspiring. Raises the bar for trans stories onscreen, and Lysette takes her rightful place as its muse... A meticulously crafted master class in restraint.”

Full circle fully-formed

When Lysette first read the script in 2016, she was immediately drawn to the prospect of leading a major film as a trans actress. Having received strong notices for her breakthrough role as Shea on the Amazon series “Transparent” as well as appearing as Tracey in “Hustlers” opposite Jennifer Lopez, Lysette was ready to take the next step. Her tenacity paid off not only in front of the camera but behind in order for Monica’s story to be told with the utmost authenticity.

“Seeing a trans character in the title role was so rare for me,” she recalled. “(The script) was really good. I knew it was worth fighting for. When they brought me onboard, I also came onboard as an executive producer and gave some notes.”

As the script evolved, Lysette wanted to ensure Monica was completely rooted in her identity, allowing her the freedom to reenter her family circle truthfully.

“The thing I like the most about (Monica) is that this is a fully-formed trans woman who has lived this trans life for a very long time,” she said. “And I think that kind of representation, for those of us who have lived this trans life, is kind of few and far between sometimes in the TV and film landscape. Because I’ve lived this life longer than I was living any other way, that struck a chord with me (and) was important to me. I really feel our trans elders and people who have lived this life through a trans lens for a decade or two are special. They see the world in a way other people haven’t and I think we need to hear from them more. We need more of their stories.”

Credit: IFC FILMS Credit: IFC FILMS

Working opposite Clarkson, Lysette said she enjoyed the interplay that developed between them that bolstered their scenes.

“It was such a gift to work with Patricia because she and I work in very similar ways,” she said. “We come from the gut, from being in the moment, from the heart. Not overpreparing but just being really present in the scene. It also helped to have Andrea, our director, be this gentle auteur. He trusted us every step of the way but was also very specific in a lot of his direction, which for me, as an actor, was a nice challenge. We had an amazing time.”

She was also mindful to simply step back and recognize the significance of filming in Ohio and Kentucky.

“It was a full circle moment for me,” she said. “A lot of times I would cling to the full circle moments to try (to) really muster some of the extra oomph Monica needed in some of the scenes.”

Reflecting on the past

Lysette’s full circle reflections include growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s navigating a rocky adolescence and upbringing. She enjoyed being a track athlete at Colonel White High School and “riding down Gettysburg Avenue in the summertime with her friends,” but was repeatedly bullied. She eventually found artistic inspiration as a drag queen, performing at such local clubs as 1470 West, Celebrity and Reflections, before moving to New York in the early 2000s.

“When I think about home, when I think about my youth in Dayton, what I realize is that when I was there, I didn’t appreciate it in the way that I do as an adult looking outside in,” she said. “I was this flaming queen on the playground. Fistfights were a regular thing. All I could think about was that when I turned 18, I was going to get out of here. I was a rambunctious teen trying to figure out who I was. I wanted to get out of this old factory town that I felt didn’t have a lot of opportunity for me.”

However, the gift of time has allowed her to reassess her past with a greater introspection that illuminates the positives of Midwestern sensibilities.

“After living in New York for 14 years and now L.A. and being in this industry, I miss the people from the Midwest,” she said. “I miss Daytonians. I miss the heart and the soul that is found there that I don’t see as much of in other parts of this country. I miss the simplicity of people’s kindness and earnestness. When I came back to shoot ‘Monica,’ I realized how beautiful it was in a way I was not able to see as a young hungry teenager trying to find my fitting in a world that was not making space for me, my transness and all that I was.”

Credit: IFC FILMS Credit: IFC FILMS

Fondly recalling seeing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Neon as a teenager, Lysette is thrilled for Dayton audiences to see her on the big screen at her hometown theatre in a film with the power to educate and resonate.

“I have a love for Dayton,” she said. “I hope audiences take away Monica’s humanity more than anything. I hope (the film) causes conversations between loved ones – not necessarily about trans topics. If there’s been a rift in your family or if there’s a person in your life you might need to reconnect with, I hope (the film) starts conversations or at least leaves people with question marks around reconnection and what we do with the time we have left with the people we love.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Monica”

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: Screenings for May 19-25: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

Tickets: neonmovies.com

More info: Call 937-222-8452 or visit neonmovies.com

FYI: The Neon is planning a virtual Q&A featuring Trace Lysette and The Neon manager Jonathan McNeal following Friday’s 7:15 p.m. screening.