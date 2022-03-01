UD celebrates the arts at Schuster

The University Dance Ensemble, in collaboration with the UD Digit electronic music ensemble, will perform the world premiere of “Unclose Your Eyes,” which was accepted for performance at the OhioDance Festival in Columbus on April 29.

Regarding world music, the World Music Choir and the Javanese Gamelan Ensemble will offer a Bolivian folk song, a piece for Indonesian percussion and a joint performance of the African American spiritual “All Night, All Day.”

The concert will close with gospel music from the Ebony Heritage Singers and big band selections by the University Jazz Band.

“This year’s Celebration of the Arts program provides our music and dance students from many different academic majors an opportunity to perform in the beautiful Schuster Center space, one that certainly has no equal at this time on our campus,” said Sharon Gratto, UD professor of music and director of the World Music Choir. “This event also demonstrates the versatility and diversity of our performance ensembles and the repertoire each has prepared. Campus and community audience members won’t want to miss it!”

The concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is free and open to the public. For tickets, visit daytonlive.org or the Kennedy Union box office on campus, located at 300 College Park, Dayton. Patrons are required to wear masks inside the Schuster Center, located at Second and Main Streets, Dayton.