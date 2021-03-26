‘Vintage Ohio South’ wine festival is ON for 2021

The Vintage Ohio South wine festival will return to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2021, but it will move outdoors and include a few other new twists to accommodate coronavirus pandemic-related concerns and allow for a safe event.
The event, designed to showcase the wines being produced in southwest Ohio and in other pockets of the state, is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. on May 22. Tickets are on sale through eventbrite.
Vintage Ohio South “will be the first major event for Ohio wineries following the COVID-19 shutdowns,” said Donniella Winchell, executive director of the Ohio Wine Producers Association, which is sponsoring the event.
After a successful two-year run as indoor events in 2018 and 2019, the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.
“To assure the safety of all, we have relocated (the 2021 event) to an outdoor site, a grassy area behind the Clark County Fairgrounds complex, overlooking their beautiful lake,” Winchell said. “Wineries will each be in their own tent, well-distanced from one another. Sanitization schedules and stations will be set up.
“So while we are working to make a safe experience for all of our wine lovers, we are returning to break the ‘cabin fever’ and enjoy a beautiful day with our wines, their families and wine lovers from across the region.”
About 14 Ohio wineries will offer samples of their wines at the event, and there will be live music, four food trucks and a dozen vendors offering shopping experiences.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance and include a souvenir wine glass and 12 tasting tickets. Additional wine sampling tickets may be purchased at a cost of $5.00 for 5 tickets. Designated-driver tickets are $10 and include three non-alcoholic beverages. Attendance will be limited, but if any slots remain, tickets at the door will be $30.
For details and to order tickets, go to www.Ohiowines.org. Tickets are also available on Eventbrite. For more information, call (440) 466-4417.