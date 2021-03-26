‘Vintage Ohio South’ wine festival is ON for 2021

“So while we are working to make a safe experience for all of our wine lovers, we are returning to break the ‘cabin fever’ and enjoy a beautiful day with our wines, their families and wine lovers from across the region.”

About 14 Ohio wineries will offer samples of their wines at the event, and there will be live music, four food trucks and a dozen vendors offering shopping experiences.

Tickets are $25 per person in advance and include a souvenir wine glass and 12 tasting tickets. Additional wine sampling tickets may be purchased at a cost of $5.00 for 5 tickets. Designated-driver tickets are $10 and include three non-alcoholic beverages. Attendance will be limited, but if any slots remain, tickets at the door will be $30.

For details and to order tickets, go to www.Ohiowines.org. Tickets are also available on Eventbrite. For more information, call (440) 466-4417.