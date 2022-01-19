WEEKEND EVENTS GUIDE: Theater, comedy, music and more

He didn’t know it at the time, but Craig A. Meyer had been preparing to create an Elton John show since he was in elementary school. He was already taking dance lessons, acting in commercials and learning Elton songs on the piano, which led to a career balancing music with roles on Broadway and in national stage shows. Now, he tours in “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute,” which he brings to the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. Meyer joins the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for the Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert. Cost: $27 to $90. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

Caption Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Craig A. Meyer with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra in “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute,” a Rockin’ Orchestra series concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton, on Saturday, Jan. 22. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Craig A. Meyer with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra in “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute,” a Rockin’ Orchestra series concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton, on Saturday, Jan. 22. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3) DAI

Time is running out to see “Ralston Crawford: Air & Space & War” at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton. The show, which opened in late October, is on display through January 23 and features paintings, drawings and photography chronicling the growth of aviation, from personal travel to World War II bombers. Current museum hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free for DAI members and children 6 and younger. Nonmember admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17. Call 937-223-4ART (4278) or visit www.daytonartinstitute.org.

Caption Ralston Crawford: Air & Space & War, will be on view at the Dayton Art Institute Oct. 30, 2020–Jan. 23, 2022. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption Ralston Crawford: Air & Space & War, will be on view at the Dayton Art Institute Oct. 30, 2020–Jan. 23, 2022. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4) Signs of Life

Next year marks 15 years since Jon Stankorb started Signs of Life in Cincinnati. The group has earned a reputation for presenting thematic sets with narrative threads enhanced by elaborate light shows and original video segments. Of course, this type of visual display falls flat without music of equal quality, which this crew delivers night after night. Signs of Life, which bills itself as the American Pink Floyd, performs at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. Cost: Advance tickets are $25 reserved seating, $30 premium seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit sorgoperahouse.org.

5) Gary Owen

Gary Owen lets it all hang out on his fifth stand-up special, “Black Famous,” which premiered on Showtime on December 31. The Cincinnati native discusses family dysfunction, his recent messy divorce, and the fact he’s often recognized as one of the few white actors in films with predominantly Black casts like “Think Like a Man,” “Little Man” and “Ride Along.” Owen makes the trek up I-75 once again for performances at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek, Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21 through 23. Show times are 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. This special engagement is 21 and older. Cost: $47 to $57. Call 937-429-5233 or visit dayton.funnybone.com.

Caption Cincinnati-based comic Gary Owen, whose fifth stand-up special, “Black Famous,” premiered on Showtime on December 31, performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at The Green in Beavercreek, Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21 through 23. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption Cincinnati-based comic Gary Owen, whose fifth stand-up special, “Black Famous,” premiered on Showtime on December 31, performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at The Green in Beavercreek, Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21 through 23. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

6) MJ’s on Jefferson

MJ’s on Jefferson, 20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, presents another weekend of late night shows. Destiny Genesis is the hostess for Funtastic Friday with special guests Jareje Rashad, Joey Wynters and Holly Berry at 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Cost: Reserved tables are $5 to $20 and $30 for VIP if purchased before 7 p.m. Friday. The bar opens at 3 p.m. each day. Tova Ura Vitch hosts Saturday’s 11 p.m. show, which features B Sharp, Jasmine Starr, Joey Lewis and Carma Blake. Cost: $5 21 and older, $7 for ages 18 to 20. Call 937-223-3259 or visit www.mjsonjefferson.com.

7) Joe Buck

Kentucky native Joe Buck has had an unusual musical journey since fronting the Pravda Records act Gringo in the 1990s. He went on be an integral part of Legendary Shack Shakers and worked with Hank Williams III. Buck is also a solo artist. A pair of his solo albums from the early 2010s were recently reissued on vinyl. The roots music wildman is back out on the road doing solo shows, which includes a stop at Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton, on Friday, Jan. 21. Local musician Joe Waters and Ohio punk legends Legbone are also on the bill. Cost: $12. This show is 21 and older. Call 937-938-6405 or visit blindbobs.com.

8) Dave Waite

Dave Waite grew up in Kentucky, but Los Angeles is now the base of operations for the quirky comedian. He has appeared on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and “Last Comic Standing.” His fifth comedy album, “Live from Planet of the Tapes,” was released in November 2021. Waite returns to the area for some shows, including performances at Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21 and 22. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $15. Call 937-224-5653 or visit wileyscomedy.com.

9) Black Box Improv

Black Box Improv Theater, 518 E. Third St., Dayton, continues to offer four nights of live, spontaneous entertainment, Wednesday through Saturday. This weekend’s shows starts with “Low Hanging Fruit” and “Dayton Legal” on Friday, Jan. 21. Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Jan. 22 features Phat & Rich, who will be on stage and also selling tacos. Shows start at 8 p.m. each night. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Cost: $15 Friday and Saturday, $5 Wednesday and $10 Thursday. Visit daytonblackboximprov.com.

10) Battle of the Bands

While it’s called Dayton Battle of the Bands, this event is not limited to garage rock groups. The competition, which started last week, features solo acts, rappers, jam bands and more. Dayton Battle of the Bands returns for a second week to The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, on Thursday, Jan 27 at 7:30 p.m. This week’s competitors are Bohemian Funk, The Social Q, Toxic Nobility and Echo Days, followed by Eman Jones, the Kadence, Luther Suede and Day Luster on February 3. Cost: $10. Call 937-410-0450 or visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

