‘We’re Doing it ALL Wrong:’ Local gallery owner hopes artists can spark solutions to world issues

Ed Dixon, owner and curator of Edward A. Dixon Gallery at 118 W. First St., has make an international call for artwork entries around the theme, "We're Doing it ALL Wrong."
Ed Dixon, owner and curator of Edward A. Dixon Gallery at 118 W. First St., has make an international call for artwork entries around the theme, “We’re Doing it ALL Wrong.” CONTRIBUTED

By Lisa Powell
Exhibition is scheduled to open in May in downtown Dayton

A local art gallery owner hopes an exhibition planned for spring will help solve some of the world’s problems.

Ed Dixon, owner and curator of Edward A. Dixon Gallery at 118 W. First St., has made an international call for artwork entries around the theme, “We’re Doing it ALL Wrong.”

The climate crisis, racism, police brutality, debt and political polarization are among the continuing world problems that helped spawn the idea for the exhibition.

“Year after year we see the same things, we talk about fixing the same things, and we’re just not seeing any real progress,” Dixon said. “There are too many issues that affect our daily lives, our futures and our planet that need real long-lasting solutions now.”

Dixon said artists are uniquely able to highlight social issues because they “don’t have editors and can be a little more controversial with their art and the perspective they give to that issue.”

In recent years he has seen art activism — “trying to say something or make a change” — become more visible in public settings.

He cited conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas, whose works reflecting American history, race and culture are on permanent display around the country, and Zoë Buckman, an English artist who created a mural in New York City displaying sexist remarks made by President Donald Trump.

“We’re Doing it ALL Wrong” will open in May and run for three months. Artists have until Feb. 28 to submit original artwork entries.

More information about the show and how to submit an entry can be found on the Edward A. Dixon Gallery website.

Dozens of submissions have already arrived at Dixon’s gallery from across the country and from Canada and Italy.

Dixon hopes the exhibition will encourage people to think more deeply about how to solve issues in our society.

“So many of us are busy and just trying to make it work for ourselves in our daily lives. Sometimes we don’t have time to think or want to dive into these problems,” he said.

“I think more of us need to wake up to the fact that more needs to be done, and we all have some individual responsibility. If we all do a little, that’s going to add up to a lot.”

