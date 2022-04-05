Willie Nelson, Ice Cube among latest acts heading to Ohio State Fair

The Ohio State Fair has added three new acts to its summer lineup, slated July 27-Aug. 7. Willie Nelson, Ice Cube and Dayton-bred Lakeside with Con Funk Shun will be performing in the WCOL Celeste Center on the Ohio Expo Center fairgrounds.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Ice Cube will perform Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $40 and $50.
Willie Nelson will perform with special guest Noah Guthrie Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $47 and $62.
Lakeside with Con Funk Shun will perform Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $30.
Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.
OHIO STATE FAIR CONCERT LINEUP
July 28: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller
July 29: Foreigner - The Greatest Hits
July 30: Nelly with special guest Breland
July 31: Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn
Aug. 1: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom
Aug. 2: Scotty McCreery
Aug. 3: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Aug. 4: Ice Cube
Aug. 5: Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie
Aug. 6: Lakeside with Con Funk Shun
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the fair include admission.
For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.
