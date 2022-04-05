BreakingNews
Popeyes opens sixth Dayton-area restaurant, plans continued expansion
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Willie Nelson, Ice Cube among latest acts heading to Ohio State Fair

Legendary singer Willie Nelson. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Legendary singer Willie Nelson. CONTRIBUTED

Events
By
58 minutes ago

The Ohio State Fair has added three new acts to its summer lineup, slated July 27-Aug. 7. Willie Nelson, Ice Cube and Dayton-bred Lakeside with Con Funk Shun will be performing in the WCOL Celeste Center on the Ohio Expo Center fairgrounds.

caption arrowCaption
Legendary funk group The Original Lakeside came home to play in the Schiewetz Auditorium at the Dayton Masonic Center on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Pokey Bear and comedian Wyatt Lutz kicked off the night. The show marked the band’s first local appearance since sharing the stage with the Ohio Players, Zapp, Steve Arrington and Faze-O for their 937-Live: Hometown Legends for Relief concert at Rose Music Center on September 18, 2019. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Legendary funk group The Original Lakeside came home to play in the Schiewetz Auditorium at the Dayton Masonic Center on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Pokey Bear and comedian Wyatt Lutz kicked off the night. The show marked the band’s first local appearance since sharing the stage with the Ohio Players, Zapp, Steve Arrington and Faze-O for their 937-Live: Hometown Legends for Relief concert at Rose Music Center on September 18, 2019. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

caption arrowCaption
Legendary funk group The Original Lakeside came home to play in the Schiewetz Auditorium at the Dayton Masonic Center on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Pokey Bear and comedian Wyatt Lutz kicked off the night. The show marked the band’s first local appearance since sharing the stage with the Ohio Players, Zapp, Steve Arrington and Faze-O for their 937-Live: Hometown Legends for Relief concert at Rose Music Center on September 18, 2019. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Ice Cube will perform Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $40 and $50.

Willie Nelson will perform with special guest Noah Guthrie Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $47 and $62.

Lakeside with Con Funk Shun will perform Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $30.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

ExploreJUST IN: John Mulaney to perform at Schuster

OHIO STATE FAIR CONCERT LINEUP

July 28: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller

July 29: Foreigner - The Greatest Hits

July 30: Nelly with special guest Breland

July 31: Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn

Aug. 1: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

Aug. 2: Scotty McCreery

Aug. 3: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Aug. 4: Ice Cube

Aug. 5: Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie

Aug. 6: Lakeside with Con Funk Shun

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the fair include admission.

For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.

In Other News
1
Gem City Ballet celebrates 30 years of dance
2
The Contemporary Dayton prepares festive Art Auction
3
Stivers prepares annual Photography Fundraising Auction
4
8 events you should check out in Dayton beginning this weekend
5
Psychedelic Furs coming to Rose

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top