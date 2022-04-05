Willie Nelson, Ice Cube among latest acts heading to Ohio State Fair

Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

OHIO STATE FAIR CONCERT LINEUP

July 28: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller

July 29: Foreigner - The Greatest Hits

July 30: Nelly with special guest Breland

July 31: Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn

Aug. 1: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

Aug. 2: Scotty McCreery

Aug. 3: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Aug. 4: Ice Cube

Aug. 5: Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie

Aug. 6: Lakeside with Con Funk Shun

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the fair include admission.

For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.