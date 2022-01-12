Winterfolk Fest showcases male-female duos

How did the all-duo format come about?

The main thing was not to have too many mouths to feed but to make it a really nice event, too. It’s something I thought about doing before the pandemic happened. I wanted to go back to a rootsier thing where it’s more about the songs than having big flashy full bands. I wanted to return to what the roots of folk really is to me, you know, the songwriting, the lyrics. I tried to choose some lyric-heavy stuff and it just worked out to be duets.

The performers are overwhelmingly rootsy but each one has its own style. Were you concerned about it being strictly male-female acts?

“No, I thought having all male-female duets was pretty neat. As soon as I started thinking about it and put out the feelers, I was like, ‘Man, this is going to work out. This is going to be a really eclectic show. It’ll be a little bit of something for everyone.’ When you put ‘folk’ in the name of your event, a lot of people think it’s going to be a sleepy, storyteller show or whatever. I think there will be some pretty magic moments at this year’s event.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Winterfolk Fest with the Katawicks, Biscuits & Gravy, David & Heather, Charlie & Amanda and the Nautical Theme

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of show

More info: yellowcabtavern.com