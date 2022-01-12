Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winterfolk Fest showcases male-female duos

The Katawicks (pictured), Biscuits & Gravy, David & Heather, Charlie & Amanda and the Nautical Theme are the male-female duos on the bill for Winterfolk Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, Jan. 15.
caption arrowCaption
The Katawicks (pictured), Biscuits & Gravy, David & Heather, Charlie & Amanda and the Nautical Theme are the male-female duos on the bill for Winterfolk Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Events
By Don Thrasher
1 hour ago

Local music fans will be seeing double when Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton hosts Winterfolk Fest 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 15. This year’s bill showcases all male-female duos featuring the Katawicks, Biscuits & Gravy, David & Heather, Charlie & Amanda and the Nautical Theme.

Of the acts, the Katawicks and the Nautical Theme are first and foremost ongoing two-piece indie folk groups. While the others are legit duos that perform frequently, they are also side projects. Biscuits & Gravy is Winterfolk organizer Harold Hensley of bluegrass group the Repeating Arms and Cassandra Barker of Cherry Lee & the Hot Rod Hounds. Husband-and-wife duo David & Heather is David Payne and Heather Redman of the Americana acts the New Old-Fashioned and Neo American Pioneers, respectively. Charlie & Amanda Jackson, another married duo, is also an Americana act.

Hensley recently answered some questions about the annual event.

Unlike previous years, this is an all-local lineup. Is that because of coronavirus concerns?

Yeah, I usually have some out-of-towners because I like to keep a few of the acts fresh and change it every year. I was kind of worried about booking and having to put out guarantees to pay people from out-of-town if nobody shows up. I didn’t want to be stuck with thousands of dollars coming out of my own pocket.

How did the all-duo format come about?

The main thing was not to have too many mouths to feed but to make it a really nice event, too. It’s something I thought about doing before the pandemic happened. I wanted to go back to a rootsier thing where it’s more about the songs than having big flashy full bands. I wanted to return to what the roots of folk really is to me, you know, the songwriting, the lyrics. I tried to choose some lyric-heavy stuff and it just worked out to be duets.

The performers are overwhelmingly rootsy but each one has its own style. Were you concerned about it being strictly male-female acts?

“No, I thought having all male-female duets was pretty neat. As soon as I started thinking about it and put out the feelers, I was like, ‘Man, this is going to work out. This is going to be a really eclectic show. It’ll be a little bit of something for everyone.’ When you put ‘folk’ in the name of your event, a lot of people think it’s going to be a sleepy, storyteller show or whatever. I think there will be some pretty magic moments at this year’s event.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Winterfolk Fest with the Katawicks, Biscuits & Gravy, David & Heather, Charlie & Amanda and the Nautical Theme

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of show

More info: yellowcabtavern.com

In Other News
1
WEEKEND EVENTS GUIDE: Comedy, theater, film and more
2
MLK and Malcolm X debate in Sinclair’s ‘Meeting’
3
Amazing art: Sistine Chapel exhibition opens this weekend
4
TODAY: Downtown Dayton celebrates First Friday with exciting activities
5
DPO salutes music of Elton John at Schuster Center

About the Author

Follow Don Thrasher on facebook

Don Thrasher, a native of Gadsden, Alabama, has been a weekly contributor for the Dayton Daily News since 2003. He covers national and international music, performance and art. Don is a versatile writer, who has interviewed ballet dancers, professional athletes, authors, comedians, filmmakers, rodeo clowns and other disparate figures.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top