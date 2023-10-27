WORTH THE DRIVE: Reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey showcases superhuman feats in Cincinnati

From 0 to 65 miles per hour in less than half a second, Skyler Miser blasts out of the rocket and soars across the arena to the cheers of the crowd.

The Human Rocket is just one of the many adrenaline-pumping performers in the reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey The Greatest Show On Earth North American tour that rolls into Cincinnati for six performances at the Heritage Bank Center this weekend.

It’s a family affair for Miser whose parents Tina and Brian starred as Human Cannon Balls in previous Ringling shows dating back to 1999. Skyler grew up watching her parents at work.

“It didn’t hit me as an abnormal job until I was about 6 years old,” she said. “I went to public school, and nobody believed me when I told them what my parents did.

“When I was 11, I got shot out of a mini 8-foot cannon and that kind of sealed the deal for me,” Miser, now 19, said.

When the curtain came down on the Ringling tour in 2017, a return to the big top seemed unlikely. But The Greatest Show On Earth is back — minus the animals but packed with talented acts from around the globe. The show’s current cast of 75 represents more than 18 countries.

“We’re reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection and moments of togetherness,” said Kenneth Feld, chief executive officer of Feld Entertainment.

Flying trapeze — check. Highwire — check. Stunt bikes — check. Record-breaking unicycle — check.

“I really like the reimagined Ringling tour, it showcases the amazing performers,” Miser said. “I’m amazed every time I see them do things I didn’t even know was possible.”

And enhanced immersive technology has been created to make the audience feel like part of the show.

“The new entertainment experience will present a phenomenal scale of wow and wonder that only Ringling can deliver and is designed for families to leave inspired, energized, and filled with memories to last a lifetime,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, show producer.

The Greatest Show On Earth highlights:

The Triangular Highwire introduces a fresh twist on a circus favorite, with four performers on three 25-foot highwires connected in a triangular formation 25-feet above the arena floor.

The Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze will captivate audiences with a real 360-degree view, featuring nine trapeze artists soaring from front-to-back, side-to-side, and diagonally within the ultimate swing set-inspired play space.

A double wheel features four open-sided wheels rotating independently at epic speeds, powered by acrobats who perform daring back-and-forth jumps between both apparatuses at heights up to 30-feet above ground.

The Extreme Box Jump Trampoline sends bikes soaring through the air during a high-adrenaline extreme sport act featuring a compilation of BMX, trial bikes, and unicycle riders performing stunts on trampolines.

HOW TO GO

What: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey — The Greatest Show On Earth

When: Oct. 27-29; 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati

Tickets: Start at $20

Visit: www.ringling.com/tickets/