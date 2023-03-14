Yellow Cab Tavern salutes music of Green Day on St. Patrick’s Day

Green Day tribute act Green Dayton will perform at Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday, March 17.
The Dayton band will cover Green Day’s vast canon including singles and deep cuts. Supporting them with their debut performance will be Blink 183 - A ‘90s Tribute to Blink 182.
“This is our third year hosting Green Dayton on St. Patrick’s Day,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “They provide the perfect live music backdrop to one of the best party days of the year. There’s nothing like a crowd full of St. Patrick’s Day partiers singing along to some of the catchiest songs of the ‘90s.”
Green Dayton consists of members of Dayton’s Bribing Senators with Justin Roseberry on guitar and vocals, Bruce Hull on bass and vocals and Brian Hoeflich on drums. The band will cover Green Day’s extensive work spanning all the way back to 1990′s “39/Smooth.”
The Pizza Bandit, Yellow Cab’s resident food truck, will sell pizza by-the-slice throughout the evening. The cover charge begins at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.
HOW TO GO
What: Green Dayton 2023: A Tribute to ‘90s Green Day on St. Patrick’s Day
When: Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m.
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E Fourth St., Dayton
Cost: Advance tickets are available at https://ten-high-productions.square.site/ for $9. Advance ticket sales end on Thursday, March 16 at midnight. Tickets will also be available for $12 on the day of the event.
More info: Facebook
About the Author