Yellow Cab Tavern salutes music of Green Day on St. Patrick’s Day

The Dayton band will cover Green Day’s vast canon including singles and deep cuts. Supporting them with their debut performance will be Blink 183 - A ‘90s Tribute to Blink 182.

“This is our third year hosting Green Dayton on St. Patrick’s Day,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “They provide the perfect live music backdrop to one of the best party days of the year. There’s nothing like a crowd full of St. Patrick’s Day partiers singing along to some of the catchiest songs of the ‘90s.”