Explore downtown Dayton with a weekend-long sidewalk sale

The following businesses will be participating in First Friday:

Art, music and film

● The Blue House at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: EXCURSIONS IN TEDDY’S WORLD features new works by Dave Scott at THE CAN Social Distance Gallery at Front Street. Opening First Friday in September and running through Third Sunday in October. Gallery open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

● Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N.: Start your First Friday at the museum with Swashbuckling Samurai, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Also, find the exhibit In the Company of Friends – Kettering and Patterson Legacies.

● Dayton Society of Artists presents ILLUMINAT, a juried exhibition of lens-based work. . Illuminate opens Sept. 4 by appointment.”

● First Friday at Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: This month, Front Street welcomes Scott Lindberg and his acoustic guitar to set the mood in the courtyard. SEPTEMBER GALLERY EXHIBITIONS: The ARTery at Front Street: ’In Motion’; Dana L. Wiley GALLERY: ’Providential’; Divisible Projects; Dutoit Gallery: ’Black Artists Matter’; The Leopold Morgus Art Gallery: ’iPad Art’ by Rhonda Doyal; The Orphanage: ’Momentum | Coming Together Through Diversity’; and The Can.”

● The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: Downtown Dayton’s independent, art theater features in-person and virtual viewing options.

● Mike’s Vintage Toys Pop-up Art Shop, 508 E. Fifth St.: Two local Dayton artists will set up a pop-up shop in front of the store. Jackson Stanard and Radical Moisture Press will be selling stickers, prints, pins and more on Friday from 5-8 p.m.

● Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: Shop for new and used records, including any exclusive releases leftover from Record Store Day. There will be a few boxes of .25 cent records.

● Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St.: Presenting Nathan Orton, an up-and-coming comedian representing the Midwest.

● Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.: Join Pseudo and Friends for a night of Hip Hop on Sept. 4. Featuring the artists: Pseudo the Feral Child, Christopher Etch Weyrich, Altar Ego, Verses and Juan Cosby. Hosted by Force with visuals by The Synæsthetic Oil Spill. There will be live Graffiti artists in the lot for this event. Music starts at 8 p.m. with a $7 cover starting at 7 p.m.

Lily's Bistro in Dayton's Oregon District is finishing its transformation to Lily's Dayton. The new concept, "Good Food, Tasty Cocktails," will blend some of Lily's familiar favorites with a more affordable menu and cocktail list and offers a tiki-inspired theme. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Dining:

● 416 Diner, 416 E. Fifth St.: During First Friday and the Sidewalk Sale, get $1 off any hoagie or burger on the menu.

● Lily’s Bistro, 329 E. Fifth St.: Super Dad’s Backyard BBQ Porterhouse for two special dinner with two seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for this event. Reservations required.

● Smokin’ Bar-B-Que, 200 E. Fifth St.: During First Friday and the Sidewalk Sale offering, get a smoked Angus beef hot dog for dine-in or carryout for $3 or add chips and a drink for $5.

● Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.: For First Friday and the Sidewalk Sale, Trolley Stop will sell cookies and blueberry lemonade for you to take as you explore the Sidewalk Sale. Artist Katy Gast will also be selling items out front of Trolley Stop on Friday evening from 5-8 p.m.

● Uno’s Pizzeria and Grill, 126 N. Main St: During First Friday and for the Sidewalk Sale, get a house margarita or a red sangria for $6.99 per glass. Also, buy one carryout pizza and get one of equal or lesser value for $6.

Shopping:

● Baba Love Organics, 116 W. Fifth St.: Get a sneak peek of the downtown storefront, which will officially open on Friday, Sept. 18.

● beck+call, 504 E. Fifth St.: On Friday, Christian Brothers Meat Company will be out in front of the store, and on Saturday, there will be customized apparel from Amina Karim LLC and jewelry from Swin Co.

● 1880 Candle Co., 1001 E. Second St. (at Front Street Galleries): Shop the fall collection.

● Dayton Peace Museum, 208 W. Monument Ave., will be set up as a pop-up vendor in the Oregon District with museum merchandise such as shirts, water bottles, magnets, as well as books, some children’s activity items and fair-trade items and jewelry.

● Don’s Pawn Shop, 107 E. Third St.: Find leather jackets from $40-100, and also special discounts on jewelry, tools, instruments, drum sets and more.”

● Feathers Vintage Clothing, 440 E. Fifth St.: “Shop downtown Dayton’s vintage shop that has been located in the Oregon District for more than 40 years!”

● Grace Lane Boutique, 133 E. Fourth St.: Special 30 percent off the entire store, including already marked-down items.

● Heart Mercantile, 438 E. Fifth St.: Heart Mercantile will be hosting a pop-up featuring spooky items from Althea’s Lair.

● Kia Cake and Company, (soon to be located at 15 E. First St.): Pop-up shop, which will be located near Skeleton Dust Records at 133 E. Third St. Buy an assortment of gourmet cake cup jars and gourmet treats.

● Lisse’ Beauty Bar, 21 W. First St.: Cabin Fever Confections will be on site Friday night from 5-8 p.m., offering summer specials using locally made jams and fruit butters, as well as fresh/dried organic herbs and citrus.

● Now and Zen DIY Studio, 37 S. St. Clair St.: On First Friday and for the Sidewalk Sale: Free Gift Bag (includes genuine gemstone, plant mister and air plant) and all air plants and succulents are buy two, get one free.

● Square One Salon & Spa, 506 E. Third St.: As part of First Friday and the Sidewalk Sale, get 20 percent off all in-stock retail and a gift with purchase of retail or gift certificates.

● Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: “Join us for a sneak peek of our downtown storefront, which will officially open on Saturday, Sept. 12. For First Friday and the Sidewalk Sale, Vidia’s closet will offer a sale on summer inventory marked down 25 to 50 percent off.”

For more information about these dining, shopping, art and entertainment opportunities, visit the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website.

WANT TO GO?

What: Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale

Where: Downtown Dayton

When: Friday, Sept. 4 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 5 from noon to 5 p.m.

More info: https://www.downtowndayton.org/sidewalksale