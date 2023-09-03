FALL ENTERTAINMENT GUIDE THEATER: Robust roster of musicals and plays ahead this season

Acclaimed musicals, serious dramas and numerous chances for entertaining escape will be found across the Dayton region throughout the 2023-2024 theater season.

On professional stages, Dayton Live and Human Race Theatre Company will co-present the national tour of “The Kite Runner,” but have individual slates worthy of attention. National tours of “To Kill a Mockingbird” starring Emmy winner Richard Thomas (”The Waltons”) and Disney’s “The Lion King” are Dayton Live standouts along with its local premieres of “Hadestown” and “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.” The Human Race’s literary-themed lineup includes the promising world premiere of “This is Tom Jones!” while also providing audiences a new holiday option with the comedy “Reindeer Sessions” centered on Blitzen in Anger Management therapy.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

At community theaters, the Dayton Theatre Guild currently supplies an excellent local premiere of “Radio Golf,” but “True West” and the little-known, rarely staged musical “Flight of the Lawnchair Man” could be equally dynamic. Beavercreek Community Theatre’s “The Hello Girls,” Dayton Playhouse’s local premiere of “The Prom” and Springboro Community Theatre’s “Big Fish” are also notable.

Highlights at area colleges: Wright State plans a reimagined “Cabaret” in addition to a double dose of “A Doll’s House”; Sinclair offers the local premiere of “Ride the Cyclone,” a new musical that’s become a TikTok sensation; Clark State will celebrate the 70th anniversary of “The Crucible”; and the University of Dayton aims to present shows inside its new Roger Glass Center for the Arts in the spring.

Explore 50 events to keep you busy in Dayton this September

THEATER

PROFESSIONAL

Dayton Live

Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Dayton Live, which operates the Victoria Theatre, Schuster Center, Loft Theatre and PNC Arts Annex, presents more than 300 professional performances annually for all ages, most notably its popular Broadway Series which brings national tours to town direct from New York.

Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series

Oct. 17-22, 2023: “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Nov. 14-19, 2023: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

Mar. 12-17, 2024: “Hadestown”

Apr. 9-15, 2024: “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

May 1-12, 2024: Disney’s “The Lion King”

June 11-16, 2024: “Mamma Mia!”

Projects Unlimited Star Attractions

Oct. 24, 2023: The Black Violin Experience Tour

Nov. 3, 2023: An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Nov. 28, 2023: Straight No Chaser: Sleighin’ It Tour

Dec. 15-17, 2023: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze”

Feb. 2-4, 2024: “The Cher Show”

Mar. 20, 2024: Drum Tao – 30th Anniversary

May 28-June 2, 2024: “The Kite Runner” (co-produced with Human Race Theatre Company)

Human Race Theatre Company

Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org

The Human Race Theatre Company is Dayton’s only professional regional theatre and has particularly championed many new plays and musicals.

Sept. 7-24, 2023: “This is Tom Jones!”

Oct. 26-Nov. 12, 2023: “Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous”

Dec. 13-23, 2023: “Reindeer Sessions”

Feb. 22-Mar. 10, 2024: “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment: The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)”

Apr. 25-May 12, 2024: “Peerless”

May 28-June 2, 2024: “The Kite Runner” (co-produced with Dayton Live)

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

La Comedia Dinner Theatre

765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

La Comedia Dinner Theatre has established a long tradition of quality productions featuring New York and local talent. Food choices include certain dishes representing the “flavor” of the show.

Through Sept. 17, 2023: “Just Desserts”

Sept. 21-Oct. 29, 2023: “Grumpy Old Men”

Nov. 2-Dec. 30, 2023: “Miracle on 34th Street”

Jan. 18-Feb. 11, 2024: “The Marvelous Wonderettes”

Feb. 15-Mar. 24, 2024: “Guys and Dolls”

Mar. 28-May 5, 2024: “West Side Story”

May 9-June 16, 2024: “Plowin’ Thru”

June 27-Aug. 11, 2024: “The Wizard of Oz”

Magnolia Theatre Company

PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

937-985-4851 or magnoliatheatrecompany.org

Magnolia Theatre Company mission is to produce shows that celebrate strong female characters.

Oct. 13-14, 2023: “Beheading Columbus”

Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2023: “The Moors” (co-produced with University of Dayton)

Apr. 4-7, 2024: “Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche”

TheatreLab Dayton

PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or theatrelabdayton.org

TheatreLab Dayton thrives from an ambitious mindset balancing recognizable and relatively unknown contemporary musicals.

Sept. 15-16, 2023: “The Producers” (Victoria Theatre)

Oct. 26-Nov. 4, 2023: “Misery”

Jan. 18-28, 2024: “[title of show]”

Mar. 14-23, 2024: “Into the Woods”

May 16-25, 2024: “Once”

Arbogast Performing Arts Center

500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center’s goal is “to bring added value to regional schools and the greater Miami Valley area with enhanced programs in performing and visual arts.”

Nov. 10-12, 2023: “West Side Story”

Dec. 3, 2023: “Le Petit Cirque – Christmas Show”

Feb. 18, 2024: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Apr. 13, 2024: Paul Reiser: The Big Font Comedy Tour

Clark State Performing Arts Center

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield 937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events

Clark State Performing Arts Center delivers national tours and concerts annually.

Dec. 15, 2023: “A Christmas Carol”

Mar. 16, 2024: “Puppy Pals Live!”

Explore 10 noteworthy shows to see in September

COLLEGIATE

Cedarville University

251 N. Main St., Stevens Student Center, Cedarville

937-766-7700 or cedarville.edu/ticketinfo

Cedarville University Theatre adheres to programming that educates and entertains with a spiritual focus while exploring universal themes.

Oct. 5-15, 2023: “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

Feb. 1-11, 2024: “Sense and Sensibility”

Apr. 11-21, 2024: “12 Angry Jurors”

Clark State College

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/theatre_arts.php

Clark State College’s theater arts program presents varied works from classics to modern pieces as well as original scripts.

Oct. 27-Nov. 5, 2023: “The Crucible”

Apr. 5-7, 2024: “The Spongebob Musical”

Miami University

119 Center for Performing Arts, Oxford

513-529-3053 or miamioh.edu

Miami University’s theater program prides itself on diverse, thought-provoking works that “inspire a world of possibilities.”

Oct. 6-8, 2023: “With Two Wings”

Nov. 15-19, 2023: “Bright Star”

Mar. 13-17, 2023: “Antigone”

May 1-5, 2024: “Puffs”

Sinclair Community College

444 W. Third St. Blair Hall Theatre and Black Box Theatre, Building 2, Dayton

937-512-2808 or sinclair.edu/tickets

Sinclair Theatre, routinely open to new works waiting to be discovered, will provide three premieres this season.

Oct. 6-14, 2023: “Love/Sick”

Dec. 14-17, 2023: “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas and We’re Home Alone!”

Mar. 15-23, 2024: “Ride the Cyclone – The Musical”

Credit: MURPHYMADE Credit: MURPHYMADE

University of Dayton

Fitz Hall Black Box Theatre, 1529 Brown St., Dayton

937-229-2545 or udaytontickets.com

University of Dayton’s theater program embraces a collaborative, educational and community-driven perspective with an emphasis on devised projects and original works.

Nov. 2-5, 2023: “Unearthly Shadows”

Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2023: “The Moors” (co-produced with Magnolia Theatre Company)

Mar. 14-17, 2024: “We SOAR: Student Original Arts Repertory (Roger Glass Center for the Arts)

Apr. 19-20, 2024: “Godspell” (Roger Glass Center for the Arts)

Wittenberg University

Chakeres Memorial Theatre, 905 Woodlawn Ave. and Lab Theatre, 225 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield

937-327-7464 or wittenberg.edu

Wittenberg University embraces familiar works and lesser known titles.

Nov. 2-5, 2023: “Chicago”

Feb. 8-11, 2024: “The Minotaur”

Apr. 11-14, 2024: “Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches”

Wright State University

Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

937-775-2500 or wright.edu/tdmp

In addition to embracing the classics, Wright State University has a professional-caliber musical theatre component ranking among the best programs of its kind in the Midwest.

Sept. 29-Oct. 8, 2023: “The Liar”

Oct. 20-29, 2023: “Kelly The Destroyer vs The Springfield Cobras”

Nov. 3-19, 2023: “Cabaret”

Feb. 2-11, 2024: “By the Bog of Cats”

Feb. 15-18, 2024: “A Doll’s House”

Feb. 22-25, 2024: “A Doll’s House, Part 2″

Mar. 15-31, 2024: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

COMMUNITY

Actor’s Theatre of Fairborn

23. E. Main St., Fairborn

937-878-3353 or actorstheatrefairborn.org

Established in 1921, Actor’s Theatre has rebounded following a lengthy hiatus.

Sept. 29-Oct. 7, 2023: “Moan Alone”

Beavercreek Community Theatre

3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org

Beavercreek Community Theatre continues to divide its programming between traditional and edgier tastes.

Through Sept. 10, 2023: “Bright Star”

Oct. 27-Nov. 5, 2023: “The Gingerbread Lady”

Jan. 26-Feb. 4, 2024: “Private Lives”

Apr. 19-28, 2024: “One Man, Two Guvnors”

June 21-30, 2024: “The Hello Girls”

Brookville Community Theatre

770 Arlington Rd., Brookville

937-833-6790 or thebct.org

Brookville Community Theatre specializes in intimate and large-scale shows equally well while appealing to fans of such diverse voices as Oscar Wilde, Stephen Sondheim and Neil Simon.

Sept. 7-17, 2023: “Plaza Suite”

Nov. 9-19, 2023: “Stuck at Home”

Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg

Memorial Auditorium, 540 E. Park Ave., Miamisburg

937-388-4814 or cpamburg.com

CPAM is dedicated to promoting to area youth the appreciation of the performing arts through education, practice and performance.

Sept. 15-17, 2023: “Frozen Jr.”

Dayton Playhouse

1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.org

For over 60 years, the Dayton Playhouse has dedicated itself to entertaining theatergoers of all ages with classic and contemporary works.

Sept. 22-Oct. 8, 2023: “The Prom”

Nov. 10-19, 2023: “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong”

Jan. 12-28, 2024: “Is There Life After High School?”

Mar. 8-17, 2024: “Sense and Sensibility”

May 10-26, 2024: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

Dayton Theatre Guild

430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org

Celebrating over 75 years, Dayton Theatre Guild seeks to produce eclectic plays that surprise and provoke in order to provide cultural growth.

Through Sept 10, 2023: “Radio Golf”

Nov. 3-19, 2023: “Wednesday’s Child”

Jan. 12-28, 2024: “True West”

Mar. 22-Apr. 7, 2024: “Flight of the Lawnchair Man”

June 7-23, 2024: “Superior Donuts”

INNOVAtheatre

Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

innovatheatre.com

Dedicated to innovation through inclusion, INNOVAtheatre embraces diversity in its quest to provide unique theatrical experiences.

Apr. 19-28, 2024: “American Idiot”

Lebanon Theatre Company

10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon

513-228-0932 or ltcplays.com

Lebanon Theatre Company aspires to produce works “evoking emotion and wonder” for theatergoers.

Nov. 3-12, 2023: “The Bridges of Madison County”

Middletown Lyric Theatre

1530 Central Ave., Middletown

513-425-7140 or middletownlyric.org

Middletown Lyric Theatre seeks to “inspire, nurture, challenge, educate and empower its artists and audiences.”

Sept. 8-16, 2023: “Calendar Girls”

Dec. 1-9, 2023: “Gypsy”

Springboro Community Theatre

Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro

937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org

Springboro Community Theatre’s mission is to “promote the ongoing appreciation of live theatre by providing teaching, acting and audience opportunities.”

Sept. 15-24, 2023: “The Cemetery Club”

Nov. 10-19, 2023: “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”

Jan. 5-14, 2024: “Bedtime Stories”

Feb. 23-Mar. 3, 2024: “Big Fish”

Apr. 12-21, 2024: “I Bet Your Life”

June 7-16, 2024: “The Enchanted Bookshop”

Credit: T. CHARLES ERICKSON Credit: T. CHARLES ERICKSON

Town Hall Theatre

27 N. Main St., Centerville

937-433-8957 or washingtontwp.org

Town Hall Theatre provides an assortment of familiar titles including junior versions of many musical hits.

Sept. 22-Oct. 8, 2023: “Into the Woods Jr.”

Oct. 20-22, 2023: “Goldilocks on Trial”

Dec. 1-17, 2023: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – The Musical”

Jan. 19-21, 2024: “Puss in Boots”

Mar. 1-17, 2024: “Peter Pan”

May 3-20, 2024: “Finding Nemo Jr.”

Troy Civic Theatre

Barn in the Park, Adams St., Troy

937-339-7700 or troycivictheatre.com

For over 50 years, Troy Civic Theatre has offered family-friendly entertainment.

Sept. 15-24, 2023: “I Hate Hamlet”

Nov. 10-19, 2023: “Lysistrata”

Mar. 1-10, 2024: “Moon Over the Brewery”

May 3-12, 2024: “Godspell”

Xenia Area Community Theater

45 E. Second St., Xenia

937-372-0516 or xeniaact1.org

Xenia Area Community Theatre’s programming embraces classic comedies and dramas as well as original works.

Oct. 20-29, 2023: “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe”

Dec. 1-10, 2023: “Svetlana’s First Christmas” and “A Holiday Surprise”

Mar. 1-10, 2024: “No Exit”

Apr. 5-14, 2024: “Lysistrata”

May 10-19, 2024: “World Builders”

Yellow Brick Theater

Dayton Convention Center, 22. E. Fifth St., Dayton PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

831-233-8437 or yellowbricktheater.org

Yellow Brick Theater allows children a place “to express themselves creatively, feel connected to their peers and learn valuable life skills.”

Oct. 20-22, 2023: “Mean Girls High School Edition”

May 31-June 2, 2024: “Goldilocks on Trial”

Yellow Springs Theater Company

ystheatre.com

Yellow Springs Theater Company, devoted to new and classic works, believes theater can “enrich the soul, challenge the mind, and expand the heart of the diverse community in which it serves.”

TBA: “Summer and Smoke”

Young at Heart Players

937-654-0400 or youngatheartplayers.com

Young at Heart Players is primarily devoted to themes such as connection and ageism in an attempt to enhance communication, creativity and socialization in the lives of senior adults.

TBA

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

OTHER

Mayhem & Mystery Interactive Theatre

Spaghetti Warehouse, 36 W. Fifth St., Dayton

937-461-3913 or mayhemmystery.co

Mayhem & Mystery delivers entertaining whodunits on Mondays at Spaghetti Warehouse. If you solve the crime, you win a prize.

TBA

Muse Machine

Victoria Theare, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

937-222-6873 or musemachine.com

Founded in 1982, Muse Machine is a nationally celebrated arts education organization serving over 76,000 students and their teachers each year.

Jan. 11-14, 2024: “9 to 5: The Musical”

FALL ARTS GUIDE 2023

The fall arts season is underway. Throughout September, we’re bringing you season schedules and highlights for arts groups throughout the region.

Sept. 3: Theater

Sept. 10: Music

Sept. 17: Dance

Sept. 24: Visual arts