Furry Skurry 5K: 11 reasons to lace up your shoes to help homeless animals

Need more reasons to participate? Our friends at the Humane Society of Dayton have put together 11 reasons not to pass up the fun.

1. Kick off 30 years of fun

From our walk and run to games, contests, music and more, it is a fun-filled day for you and your family (including your pet) to come out and have a great time for a great cause. Your safety is also at the forefront of our planning and we will have lots of hand sanitizer as well as face masks available for anyone choosing to use them.

2. Play catch with pancakes

Register for the event and participate in a high-flying pancake breakfast. Grab a plate and we will fling your pancake through the air to catch. Don’t worry if you drop it, we have lots of pups willing to pick up the scraps!

3. Dress up your pets

Need an excuse to put an adorable costume on your pet? Participate in the pet costume contest. Contestants will show off their animals and their costumes in front of a crowd and the winner gets an amazing prize!

4. Get in your workout

This is a great opportunity for some exercise. Eastwood MetroPark has paved trails that go through beautiful scenery.

5. Enjoy the open bar

Sign up as a VIPP (Very Important People and Pets) ($75) for access to the VIPP tent with an open bar. There will be Bloody Mary’s, mimosas, beer, wine and seltzers for all participants but VIPPs can enjoy them at no additional cost.

6. Win a TV

The top fundraiser for the event will win a 55-inch flat-screen Samsung television. Watching the latest episode of your favorite show will be so much sweeter knowing you are watching it on a TV you won for helping homeless animals.

7. Make your pet a VIP

This year we have a Pet VIP option. Pet VIPs will receive their own sWag bag including a bandana, bone-shaped tennis ball and a commemorative medal they can hang from their collar. You can either sign your pet up individually ($15) or sign up as a VIPP and your pet will become a Pet VIP.

8. Your pet could become famous

Each year one lucky fundraiser’s pet is selected to be our poster pet for the following year. Fundraise a minimum of $500 for a chance to see your pets face used on marketing material. For each $250 raised after the initial $500, you will receive another entry into the drawing. The winner will be announced at the event and take part in a photoshoot before the 2022 Furry Skurry 5K.

9. Win Reds tickets

Love baseball? Here’s a chance to win four Cincinnati Reds tickets. Enter by the end of August and be automatically entered into the drawing. The winner will be announced on Sept. 1 and posted to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s Facebook page.

10. Your pet could become an artist

Bring your pet and stop into the Painted Pawjects booth at the event. The talented team at Barstools and Brushstrokes will turn your pet’s paw prints into works of art. Who knew you had the next Picasso right on your leash?

11. Be a superhero for animals

One of the most important reasons to participate is the animals you are helping to save. You may think your registration is just a way to have fun with your friends and family, but we see you as a superhero. Your support helps the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and supports programs that keep animals healthy, safe and in loving forever homes. To us, you are all the superheroes in the lives of our animals and we are so grateful for you.

More information and registration for the event can be found here.