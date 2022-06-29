GET ACTIVE: Fitness Full Circle offers fun, free classes at Dayton Arcade

“At The Hub, collaboration is one of our top priorities,” said Bonnie Kling, director of operations and collaboration at the Entrepreneurs Center.

“It’s really not about us, it’s about the value we can bring to businesses in the community,” Dunn Peters said. “The Dayton Arcade would not have been possible without the support of community partners, so anytime we can involve the community in some way, we want to do that.”

With each session offering a different type of workout – from relaxing yoga to invigorating HIIT – participants can break a sweat week after week without getting bored. The format also provides the opportunity to try new or unique options at no cost before beginning a new fitness routine.

“The instructors we use are definitely looking forward to introducing themselves and their classes to the community,” Kling said.

The indoor venue is also an ideal location to beat the summer heat.

“And we are finally at a point where people are feeling more comfortable working out together again,” Dunn Peters added.

Participants need only bring a mat, water bottle and their enthusiasm.

Rotunda Summer Fitness Program “Fitness Full Circle”

What: Free fitness series with classes including yoga, Pilates, barre, HIIT and Swerk

Where: Dayton Arcade Rotunda, 35 W. 4th St.

When: Wednesdays 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in July and August, doors open to registered participants 15 minutes prior to the start of each class.

Who: 18 and older

More: Registration is required. All participants must sign a fitness waiver. Visit www.arcadedayton.com or the Dayton Arcade on Facebook prior to weekly classes for details and registration information.