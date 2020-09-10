Get your first taste of new downtown Dayton restaurant at pop-up events

The team at Jollity — a restaurant that recently announced plans to open in downtown Dayton early next year — has announced events at Century Bar and Toxic Brew Pub to offer the public a taste of what’s to come.
Chef Zackary Weiner, Executive Chef Brendon Miller and front-of-the-house manager Nathan Heil have announced a Sept. 19 event at Toxic Brew Company at 431 E. Fifth St., Dayton from 3-8 p.m.
They’ll be offering sandwiches including the Pit Pork ($13) made with apple butter BBQ, white cheddar and vinegared pepper salad; Operation Brunch ($13) made with bacon pate, fried egg, assorted pickles, herbs, greens and hot sauce and a grilled cheese ($12) made with chorizo spiced collards, Manchego/Chihuahua cheese, cilantro and lime jam.
Other items available for purchase include a Panz ($4/$8) with charred cauliflower, white beans, tomato, Fontina and greens and apple cake ($5) topped with peanut butter cream and a spiced Rum crumb.
On Sept. 26 they’ll be at Century Bar, 18 S. Jefferson St., Dayton. Food can be purchased via reservation or curbside pick-up only.
The menu looks just as tasty ... a braised beef sandwich ($13) made with cheese fondue, pickled mushrooms and jalapeno, a country ham sandwich ($13) on a rye bootleg bagel topped with raclette cheese, pickles, house whole grain mustard and marinated onion and a grilled cheese ($12) made with Chorizo spiced collards, manchego and Chihuahua cheese cilantro and lime jam.
A panz made with sweet potato, pear, candied ginger, kale and spiced crouton ($4/8) and a Kirby Tart ($5) made with a brown sugar custard, espresso ganache and a torched marshmallow are also available for purchase.
Modifications will be politely declined. Make a reservation or send them a message directly to pre-order for a curbside pickup. To follow Jollity’s progress toward opening and future pop-up dining events, visit them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/jollitydayton.
