Hairless Hare brewery spreads out its anniversary celebration to all week

The founders of The Hairless Hare Brewery in Vandalia have decided against a single large blowout party to celebrate the seventh anniversary of their business in favor of special tappings and events spread over the rest of this week.
“With things being so crazy this year, it really didn’t make sense to have an anniversary party on one day, since most would not be able to get a seat, so we decided to have an anniversary week!” Hairless Hare’s owners said on the brewery’s Facebook page Monday night. “As always, we can’t thank you enough for your support over the years. It truly makes this crazy dream possible.”
On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the brewery will be tapping its 7th Anniversary Double New England IPA, and will also offer Blueberry Vanilla Mead on tap as well as several beers from the New Holland brewery as part of a “tap takeover” that will include two variants of Dragon’s Milk Reserve. Two pizza specials also will be offered: Brew House Rancher with smoked chicken breast and peppered bacon and a Pesto Alfredo White Pizza with spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella, feta, fresh basil, balsamic reduction and lemon zest.
On Thursday, Nov. 5, Hairless Hare will tap its Barrel Aged Cold War Russian Imperial Stout aged in Double Oaked Woodford Reserve barrels, along with Not Baked,, imperial pastry stout brewed in collaboration brew with Akronym Brewing.
On Friday, Nov. 6, the brewery will tap its Barrel Aged Cold War Russian Imperial Stout aged on Buffalo Trace barrels.
And on Saturday, Hairless Hare will tap a beer on which it collaborated with three other Miami Valley craft breweries — Crooked Handle in Springboro, Mother Stewart’s in Springfield and Devil Wind in Xenia — called Bourbon Bash & Brew, a stout aged in a Knob Creek Bourbon barrel for10 months.
Founded by Matt Harris and Mike Legg in 2013 at 738 W. National Road, Hairless Hare has expanded over the past year after the brewery took over the lease of an adjacent tenant, adding more than 3,000 square feet and more than doubling its footprint, Harris and Legg have said.
Hairless Hare utilized the extra space in part to expand its taproom and kitchen, and also added a meadery under the name Black Bird Meadery.