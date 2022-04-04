Help out furry friends at SICSA Spring Bazaar

On Friday, the bazaar takes place from noon to 7 p.m. SICSA is also open during these hours, so if anyone wants to sign in and search for a furry family member to adopt, they can do so. On Saturday, the bazaar starts at 9 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. Pets are welcome, but there won’t be any events for them. The animals must also be vaccinated and socialized.

Money raised will go toward special medicine and food, enrichment items, intake fees, or medical treatment for pets in SICSA’s care. Saxe also said they hope to be able to sponsor a community pet care clinic.

“We are hot into kitten season,” she said. “We like to try to support TNR events and clinics where we go into underserved areas to provide free vaccines and care.”

In addition, the organization is always looking for more volunteers. Saxe said volunteering is a small time commitment and can be a lot of fun.

“We are looking for crafty people,” she said. “If you have a skill, but no outlet for it, you can come do that for us. It’s enjoyable and you know your work is going to something tangible.”

The bazaar will be held at the SICSA Pet Adoption Center at 8172 Washington Church Road, Centerville. SICSA moved to the new building in 2020. They are now able to expand many services and enhance community programs. Tours of the new building will be available at the bazaar.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer for Friends of SICSA, email Saxe at hsaxe@sisca.org. You can also find the group on Facebook.

