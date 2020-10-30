Help us pick this year’s Best of Dayton categories

It’s time once again to celebrate the Best of Dayton.
This year, more than ever, we want to focus on the positive and celebrate what’s great about life in Dayton.
The first phase of Dayton.com’s annual people’s choice contest will begin the week of Nov. 9. During this time, we will begin to accept suggestions from the public to help us choose nominees to appear on the final ballot. We will accept nominations through Dec. 11.
The second phase of the contest, the voting to choose the winners, will begin on Jan. 11, 2021.
But before we get started, please help us pick a few new categories for this year’s contest.
HERE’S HOW TO GET INVOLVED
RIGHT NOW: Suggest new categories for this year’s contest by visiting Dayton.com and click on Best of Dayton. What categories best reflect life in Dayton in 2020? Festival we missed the most this year? Best cocktail to go? Best virtual fund-raiser? Best Dayton Zoom background? Are there other general categories you’d like to see included in this year’s contest? To review categories from the last contest for inspiration, visit Dayton.com and click on Best of Dayton.
Please submit your category ideas by Nov. 4.
BEGINNING THE WEEK OF NOV. 9: Mark your calendars. Members of the community will be invited to suggest the places, dishes and drinks they think should appear on the ballot in more than 150 categories. Nominations are unlimited, but they must be submitted online through the Best of Dayton page. Visit Dayton.com, then click on Best of Dayton.
Nominations will help determine the final ballot that will go up for vote in January.
We can’t wait to see your category suggestions.
Questions? Send an email to contact@dayton.com or message us on Facebook at Facebook.com/daytondotcom.