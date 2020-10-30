Help us pick this year’s Best of Dayton categories

HERE’S HOW TO GET INVOLVED

RIGHT NOW: Suggest new categories for this year’s contest by visiting Dayton.com and click on Best of Dayton. What categories best reflect life in Dayton in 2020? Festival we missed the most this year? Best cocktail to go? Best virtual fund-raiser? Best Dayton Zoom background? Are there other general categories you’d like to see included in this year’s contest? To review categories from the last contest for inspiration, visit Dayton.com and click on Best of Dayton.

Loading…

Please submit your category ideas by Nov. 4.

BEGINNING THE WEEK OF NOV. 9: Mark your calendars. Members of the community will be invited to suggest the places, dishes and drinks they think should appear on the ballot in more than 150 categories. Nominations are unlimited, but they must be submitted online through the Best of Dayton page. Visit Dayton.com, then click on Best of Dayton.

Nominations will help determine the final ballot that will go up for vote in January.

We can’t wait to see your category suggestions.

Questions? Send an email to contact@dayton.com or message us on Facebook at Facebook.com/daytondotcom.