Oregon District changes start this weekend: How to have a perfect Fifth Street experience

The plan for outdoor seating and patio expansions when Fifth Street closes to vehicular traffic. CONTRIBUTED

Arrive hungry, and thirsty

The hardest part of a day spent in the district will likely be deciding where and what to eat. Fifth Street is lined with one-of-a-kind local restaurants that have something to satisfy any foodie mood. A handful of additional Oregon District eateries, like Wheat Penny, can also be found in the surrounding neighborhood, just off Fifth Street.

Depending on how early someone wants to start their day in the district, breakfast or brunch is a must to fuel the rest of the day’s adventure. Whether ordering a protein-packed omelet from 416 Diner, or tempting Beignets inspired by Cafe du Monde from Lily’s Bistro, a follow-up Bloody Mary from Blind Bob’s is practically a must.

Explore The best places for fine dining in the Oregon District

It might be a challenge to save room for lunch, but please, give it your best shot. Almost every district restaurant has a special lunch menu with creative sandwiches and entrees that will give you more fuel to keep the fun going.

By the time dinner rolls around, Fifth Street is your oyster. Feeling something more upscale? Roost Modern Italian has a sleek, romantic ambiance that leaves its guests feeling pampered after their bellies are thoroughly wined and dined.

Craving a lighter fare after a day of indulging? Thai 9 has a soup menu to brag about. The Chicken Coconut Milk Soup is like a sweet, warm dream in a bowl.

Though patios have long been a strong suit in the district, more seating than ever will be available outside on weekends, and some additional public tables will also be set up throughout the new pedestrian mall. Weekends truly are an opportunity to dine in the district in a whole new way.

Explore The best spots for casual eats in the Oregon District

Remember, people will be allowed outside on Fifth St. every day, from noon to 10 p.m. only. Signage will be in

stalled indicating what businesses are participating in the DORA program.

Beignets are among the items Lily's Bistro will serve at the Taste of All Things Oregon District. (Source: Facebook/Lily's Bistro)

Take breaks for entertainment

It’s true the coronavirus pandemic has changed how music can be enjoyed in public spaces, but the new pedestrian plaza will make some smaller performances possible.

When spending a day in the district, even during a pandemic, there is no telling what pop-up entertainment you will encounter. Plan to spend as much leisure time as the heart desires just sitting-back and grooving to a guitar soloist, or marveling at a hula-hoop master doing their thing.

Explore 100 reasons everyone should head to the Oregon District

Don’t forget the shopping list

When strolling in and out of the district’s boutiques and shops, it’ll become clear that you will be leaving with knick-knacks and treasures you didn’t even know you needed until now.

Starting at one end of Fifth Street, working all the way to the other end, then crossing the street to trail back to the beginning is a good way to tackle district shopping to ensure you don’t miss out on a hidden gem. Newcomers are especially encouraged to keep their eyes up for storefront signs overhead, as some boutiques could be accidentally skipped.

Visitors will be pleasantly surprised by the variety of goodies available — a Brown Butter Beauty mask from Puff Apothecary, a lovely air plant from Luna Gifts and Botanicals, a once-forgotten favorite book from Bonnett’s Book store or a new record from Omega Music. After the year it’s been, treat yourself.

Explore The best places to shop in the Oregon District

Luna Gifts & Botanicals is at 261 Wayne Ave. CONTRIBUTED Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Pop into The Neon

After a summer’s day of walking the bricks in the district, sitting down to a big-screened movie in the air conditioner, beer in hand, feels pretty excellent.

The Neon movie theater reopened its doors at the end of June, with new social-distance friendly protocols. A rotating schedule of current screenings is always available on neonmovies.com.

Always important to remember, The Neon has a bar complete with local beers and cocktails.

The Neon movie theater in downtown Dayton's new marquee was installed on Feb. 19, 2018. Photo: Amelia Robinson Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson

Finally, explore

The shopping, food, drinks and people you’ll encounter are some of the best reasons to make a trip to the Oregon District whenever possible. Though if on an especially tight budget, a full day on Fifth Street is still possible without ever opening the wallet.

Colorful murals, wall-art at every turn and music echoing onto the street from bar and restaurant windows -- there is so much to soak-in. The historical homes just behind Fifth Street are also beautiful and worth a stroll through the neighborhood.

A couple hours or an entire day spent in the district is like a smorgasbord sampling of what Dayton is all about.