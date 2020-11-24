Some Dayton restaurants and shops to keep in mind this Small Business Saturday

There are more reasons than ever to support Dayton’s small businesses.
Nov. 27 is the 12th Annual Small Business Saturday, focused on supporting the diverse range of local businesses that help create jobs, boost the economy and enhance neighborhoods in small towns and big cities throughout the country.
Most local businesses have online stores, and many restaurants offer gift cards that can be purchased online, so shoppers can make the most of Small Business Saturday without ever leaving their house, if desired.
But for those who do want to venture out, the Downtown Dayton Partnership has a comprehensive page dedicated to finding all of downtown’s local eateries and retail shops. Visit downtowndayton.org to see more.
“The important thing is, no matter how you choose to do your shopping, not only on Small Business Saturday, but throughout the holiday season, think of our locally owned small businesses,” Gudorf said.
Here are some of the Dayton local businesses to keep in mind while shopping local this weekend.
Did we miss your favorite small business you like to support? Let us know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll add it to our roundup.
Eating Local
🍴Trolley Stop
530 E. Fifth St.
🍴Mudlick Tap House
135 E. Second St.
🍴Winans Chocolates and Coffee
221 N. Patterson Blvd.
🍴Butter Café
1106 Brown St.
🍴Glo Juice Bar + Café
1120 Brown St.
🍴The Barrel House
417 E. Third St.
🍴Lily’s Dayton
329 E. 5th St.
🍴2nd Street Market
600 E 2nd St, Dayton
🍴Grist
46. W. 5th Street, Dayton
🍴Twist Cupcakery
25 S St. Clair St., Dayton
🍴Van Buren Room
122 Van Buren St, Dayton
🍴Carmen’s Deli and Bistro
40 N Main St, Dayton
Shopping Local
🛍️éclat Facial Studio
204 Wayne Ave., Dayton
🛍️Space Three
39 S. St. Clair St
🛍️Baba Love Organics
116 W. Fifth St.
🛍️Omega Music
318 E. Fifth St.
🛍️Dayton Society of Artists
48 High St.
🛍️Now and Zen DIY Studio
37 S. St. Clair St.
🛍️Square One Salon and Spa
506 E. Third -St.
🛍️Vidia’s Closet
27 S. St. Clair St.
🛍️Wellness Studio
114 N. St. Clair St.
🛍️Puff Apothecary
605 E. Fifth St.
🛍️Clash Dayton
521 E. Fifth St.
🛍️Heart Mercantile
438 E. Fifth St.
🛍️The Contemporary Dayton
25 W 4th St, Dayton
About the Author