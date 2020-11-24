dayton-daily-news logo
Some Dayton restaurants and shops to keep in mind this Small Business Saturday

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR AMERICAN EXPRESS - In this image taken on Tuesday, Nov. 3 2020, Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store in Brooklyn, NY prepares for Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express in 2010 to encourage consumers to Shop Small, this year on November 28, 2020. (Diane Bondareff/American Express via AP Images)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR AMERICAN EXPRESS - In this image taken on Tuesday, Nov. 3 2020, Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store in Brooklyn, NY prepares for Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express in 2010 to encourage consumers to Shop Small, this year on November 28, 2020. (Diane Bondareff/American Express via AP Images)

Credit: Diane Bondareff

Credit: Diane Bondareff

What to Do
By Sarah Franks
There are more reasons than ever to support Dayton’s small businesses.

Nov. 27 is the 12th Annual Small Business Saturday, focused on supporting the diverse range of local businesses that help create jobs, boost the economy and enhance neighborhoods in small towns and big cities throughout the country.

Most local businesses have online stores, and many restaurants offer gift cards that can be purchased online, so shoppers can make the most of Small Business Saturday without ever leaving their house, if desired.

But for those who do want to venture out, the Downtown Dayton Partnership has a comprehensive page dedicated to finding all of downtown’s local eateries and retail shops. Visit downtowndayton.org to see more.

“The important thing is, no matter how you choose to do your shopping, not only on Small Business Saturday, but throughout the holiday season, think of our locally owned small businesses,” Gudorf said.

Here are some of the Dayton local businesses to keep in mind while shopping local this weekend.

Did we miss your favorite small business you like to support? Let us know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll add it to our roundup.

Eating Local

🍴Trolley Stop

530 E. Fifth St.

🍴Mudlick Tap House

135 E. Second St.

🍴Winans Chocolates and Coffee

221 N. Patterson Blvd.

🍴Butter Café

1106 Brown St.

🍴Glo Juice Bar + Café

1120 Brown St.

🍴The Barrel House

417 E. Third St.

🍴Lily’s Dayton

329 E. 5th St.

🍴2nd Street Market

600 E 2nd St, Dayton

🍴Grist

46. W. 5th Street, Dayton

🍴Twist Cupcakery

25 S St. Clair St., Dayton

🍴Van Buren Room

122 Van Buren St, Dayton

🍴Carmen’s Deli and Bistro

40 N Main St, Dayton

Shopping Local

🛍️éclat Facial Studio

204 Wayne Ave., Dayton

🛍️Space Three

39 S. St. Clair St

🛍️Baba Love Organics

116 W. Fifth St.

🛍️Omega Music

318 E. Fifth St.

🛍️Dayton Society of Artists

48 High St.

🛍️Now and Zen DIY Studio

37 S. St. Clair St.

🛍️Square One Salon and Spa

506 E. Third -St.

🛍️Vidia’s Closet

27 S. St. Clair St.

🛍️Wellness Studio

114 N. St. Clair St.

🛍️Puff Apothecary

605 E. Fifth St.

🛍️Clash Dayton

521 E. Fifth St.

🛍️Heart Mercantile

438 E. Fifth St.

🛍️The Contemporary Dayton

25 W 4th St, Dayton

About the Author

ajc.com

Sarah Franks
Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

