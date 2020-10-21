How to watch ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ in Dayton weeks before it hits Netflix

Daytonians won’t need to wait until the Netflix premiere of the long-awaited “Hillbilly Elegy” movie to see the film with lots of local ties.
“Hillbilly Elegy,” partially filmed in Middletown, will premiere at The Neon in downtown Dayton on Nov. 11 ahead of the Nov. 24 Netflix premiere. Tickets have not yet gone on sale, but we will update this story as soon as tickets are available. “Hillbilly Elegy” is the movie adaptation of J.D. Vance’s book Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and a Culture in Crisis." The film was directed by Ron Howard and stars Amy Adams and Glenn Close.
When Netflix feels a film has Oscar-winning potential, the streaming service will often release the film to select local or independent theaters, less-often chain theaters, to premiere ahead of the Netflix release, explained Jonathan McNeal, Neon manager and film expert.
“That used to be an Academy rule that you had to play in a movie theater to be eligible (for Academy Awards),” McNeal said.
J.D. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” said it was “surreal” to watch the filming of the movie in Middletown in August 2019. He told the Journal-News in a 2019 interview: “It’s pretty surreal to watch famous actors and actresses portraying real people from my life.”
Directors worked with local actors and Film Dayton to cast local extras to appear in the film. Film Dayton also helped the production team with location scouting, McNeal said.
“Hillbilly Elegy, with all of its local ties and the success of the memoir and the fact that it was shot partially locally ... the fact that it looks great, I mean, Glenn, Close and Amy Adams look incredible — we’re excited to bring it,” McNeal said.
The Neon will show the film at least through the Netflix premiere, but likely longer because of the local interest and importance, McNeal said. Due to COVID-19 ongoing safety precautions, seats at The Neon are spaced apart for social distancing and tickets do sell more quickly, so people are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale.
