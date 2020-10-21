How to watch ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ in Dayton weeks before it hits Netflix

J.D. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” said it was “surreal” to watch the filming of the movie in Middletown in August 2019. He told the Journal-News in a 2019 interview: “It’s pretty surreal to watch famous actors and actresses portraying real people from my life.”

In this file photo, J.D. Vance, author of the best-selling book “Hillbilly Elegy” and Middletown native, spoke March 9 at Dave Finkelman Auditorium at Miami University Middletown campus in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Directors worked with local actors and Film Dayton to cast local extras to appear in the film. Film Dayton also helped the production team with location scouting, McNeal said.

“Hillbilly Elegy, with all of its local ties and the success of the memoir and the fact that it was shot partially locally ... the fact that it looks great, I mean, Glenn, Close and Amy Adams look incredible — we’re excited to bring it,” McNeal said.

Crews were in Middletown Monday, August 5 filming scenes for the upcoming "Hillbilly Elegy" movie. The Netflix movie is a film adaptation of "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis" that was written by J.D. Vance about growing up in Middletown and in Jackson, Ky. The memoir was a bestseller released in 2016. "Hillbilly Elegy" is directed by Ron Howard and will feature several major film stars that include Amy Adams, Glenn Close (pictured) and Gabriel Basso. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Neon will show the film at least through the Netflix premiere, but likely longer because of the local interest and importance, McNeal said. Due to COVID-19 ongoing safety precautions, seats at The Neon are spaced apart for social distancing and tickets do sell more quickly, so people are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale.

Follow the Neon’s website and Facebook page for updates.

WATCH MOVIE TRAILER BELOW.