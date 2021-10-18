Hunt for blacklight pumpkins after dark at Caesar Ford Park next week

Caesar Ford Park in Xenia will host an unconventional pumpkin glow on Wednesday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 30.
Instead of the typical illuminated jack-o-lanterns, the trails along Caesar Ford Park will be lined with pumpkins painted with blacklight paint. Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., guests will be given blacklight flashlights to search for the special pumpkins along a mile of spooky, dark trails.
Over the past few months, park naturalist Mel Grosvenor has spent over 100 hours painting detailed designs from “bugs to cartoon characters to famous horror movie actors” on pumpkins with blacklight paint.
“While jack-o-lanterns may be the Halloween standard, we are excited to provide this unique experience that goes beyond the norm,” said Shane Arrington, marketing and public relations coordinator of Greene County Parks & Trails. “Those in rural Greene County have been telling ghost stories of the Caesar Ford Park area for many years. So, what better way to celebrate spooky season than walking the park’s trails after dark?”
The event is free and does not require prior registration.
HOW TO GO
What: Pumpkin Glow
When: Wednesday, Oct. 27 to Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Rd., Xenia
Cost: Free
More info: gcparkstrails.com/event/pumpkin-glow-2/2021-10-27
