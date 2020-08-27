IT’S A ‘MYRACLE:’ 3 laid-off Applebee’s employees open their own restaurant

The new restaurant also serves a distinctive variety of eggrolls, in choices both savory and sweet, including cheesesteak, crab rangoon, peach cobbler and strawberry cheesecake.

The Myracle Burger at Myracles Bar and Grill in Dayton. Three former Applebee's employees have teamed up to open their own restaurant in Dayton in the Breitenstrater Square Shopping Center at Patterson Road and Wilmington Pike. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Johnson and Bush said Myrcacles seats about 75 inside, with social distancing, and 20 to 25 on a patio.

The restaurant employs 10, and “many of them have worked for us before, Johnson said.

Myracles offers a 10 percent discount to all first responders and to members of the military. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. Sunday is reserved for private parties.

For more information, check out the www.facebook.com/myraclesbarandgrill or call 937-716-1173.