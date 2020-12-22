JUST IN: Dave Chappelle to open comedy club in former fire station in Yellow Springs

The Yellow Springs Development Corporation (YSDC) finalized an agreement to sell the Miami Township Fire Station to Iron Table Holdings LLC, according to a YSDC announcement of the deal released late Monday night. Iron Table Holdings LLC is owned by Chappelle.

The agreement with Chappelle comes after a several-months-long process during which interested buyers were first asked to submit a preliminary development plan to the YSDC Fire Station Subcommittee with details about how the project would contribute to the cultural vitality and the economic health of Yellow Springs. Lisa Abel, president of YSDC, previously told this newspaper that about six buyers presented plans for the fire station. Of those, three were detailed proposals for what they would do with the fire station property, Abel said.