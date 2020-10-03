Sale of Yellow Springs fire station pending

In a special online meeting Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Yellow Springs Development Corporation (YSDC) approved the sale. The buyer was not publicly named. YSDC President Lisa Abel said the vote allowed the group to negotiate with the buyer and send them a contract. Abel expects to get the agreement back at the end of this week.

The YSDC discussed the proposal from the buyer they are currently negotiating during an executive session. There were six or seven interested parties, but only three presented the YSDC with detailed proposals for what they would do with the fire station property, Abel said.