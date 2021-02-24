JUST IN: Guy Fieri’s ‘Flavortown Kitchen’ is now open at The Greene in Beavercreek

According to Guy Fieri’s website, a “Flavortown Kitchen” location has opened at The Greene at 4459 Cedar Park Dr., the address of Brio Tuscan Grille. Flavortown Kitchens are rapidly popping-up across the U.S. and are operating as “ghost kitchens” instead of stand-alone, brick-and-mortar establishments.

There are already 11 Flavortown Kitchen locations listed in Ohio, although The Greene’s restaurant is the only Dayton-area location. Columbus has four kitchens listed, and there is also one in West Chester and one in Mason.