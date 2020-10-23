JUST IN: Large aviation-themed murals in the works at the Mall at Fairfield Commons

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is collaborating with Dayton-based artist Tiffany Clark on a large-scale, aviation-themed mural project, mall officials announced Friday, Oct. 23.
The project will add color, texture and vibrancy to outdoor spaces for the community to enjoy, mall officials said.
The murals will feature airplanes of various types to honor Dayton’s strong aviation heritage and will be located in some high-traffic areas in the mall: the exterior wall at the Beavercreek mall’s food-court entrance, and on the sidewalk outside of the main entrance.
“Local artists make our community vibrant,” Leanne Rubosky, general manager at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said in a release. “Their use of subjects, color, texture and composition awaken a sense of curiosity and connection to the world around us. The Canvas Project supports our local arts culture, while providing an opportunity for our community to grow together. We will spotlight an artist’s talent with live, in-person and in-progress work on display right outside.”
Clark has created over 100 public murals — some whimsical, some poignant — throughout the Dayton area.
Clark is in the process of installing the murals now, mall officials said.
When she was profiled in December 2019 as Dayton.com’s Daytonian of the Week, Clark said, “Public art is for everyone, because it heals us all in different ways. And it can truly have the power to save some of us. We can leave our mark on the city. We all desire to be seen and connect. We want to know someone cares and hears our stories.”
The Canvas Project was launched by Washington Prime Group, owner of the Fairfield Commons mall and the Dayton Mall. The company has full or part ownership of about 100 malls and other shopping venues across the country.
To monitor updates about the canvas project, follow The Mall at Fairfield Commons on Instagram at @MallFairFldComm.