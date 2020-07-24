Local husband-and-wife team launches new cold-brew coffee shop

A new coffee shop called “Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew,” founded by the husband-and-wife team of James and Lynne Mowery, hosted its ribbon-cutting on July 31. Its grand opening is on Aug. 1.
The shop is the first bricks-and-mortar presence for Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew, which was founded as an online business in late 2018. It is located at 644 N. Broad St. in Fairborn. Lynne Mowery said she and her husband have been searching for a spot and purchased the Fairborn location in the summer of 2019. The new facility will process and sell ready-to-drink cold-brew coffee and tea in to-go pouches of 750 milliliters and larger, as well as cold-brew coffee-bean blends, tea pouches and kits for home brewing, Mowery said. Counter service, curbside pickup, and delivery in Fairborn and surrounding communities will be available.
Credit: Contributed
“The hope is to be a “go-to” not only for individual consumers to grab their favorite cold brew on the go and have it readily available at home or work, but also to offer our cold brew to other businesses,” Mowery said. “Many businesses offer hot coffee or tea to their customers, in waiting areas, and for employees. We can also provide options for other businesses in the restaurant/bar industry who don’t want to have to mess with the time it takes to create cold brew coffee or tea.”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, July 31. The grand opening will be held the following day, Saturday Aug. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, go to the shop’s web site at 55rivers.com or its Facebook page at Facebook.com/55Rivers.