Make a splash! Here’s your guide to Miami Valley swimming pools

The Kroger Aquatic Center at The Heights, located in Huber Heights, is set to open on Saturday, May 29 at noon. The public pool will operate from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, though Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays will be reserved only for Huber Heights residents and season pass holders, except for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends. Additionally, pass holders and city residents will have the opportunity to enter the facility at noon instead of 1 p.m.

Certain precautions, like frequent sanitation, new capacity rules and adjustments to seating, have been made to ensure the safety of the pool’s patrons. Anyone with a fever or symptoms of illness will not be allowed to enter the pool.

The Kroger Aquatic Center boasts a number of favorite summertime activities, like a lazy river and water jungle gym.

Pricing for day passes is as follows:

- Seniors (60 or older): $5 for Huber Heights resident, $7 for nonresident

- Adult (18-59): $6 for Huber Heights resident, $8 for nonresident

- Youth (3-17): $5 for Huber Heights resident, $7 for nonresident

- Children 2 and under are free

Until further notice, no events or parties at the pool will take place.

For more information about the pool's reopening and pricing for season passes, pay a visit to the Kroger Aquatic Center's website.

The Kroger Aquatic Center at The Heights is located at 8625 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights.

🌊🌞Troy Aquatic Park

Troy Aquatic Park showing existing two slides at shallow end of pool. Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo

As of now, the Troy Recreation Board plans to open the Troy Aquatic Park on Saturday, May 29 and close the pool on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The pool will be open Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., with an adult swim time beginning at 11:30 a.m., Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for members only.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- 2 and under: Free

- Ages 3–5: $3

- Ages 6–59: $6

- Ages 60+: $4

For more information about the Troy Aquatic Park, head to their Facebook page or website. Contact the pool by calling 937-339-5145.

The Troy Aquatic Park is located at 460 W Staunton Road in Troy.

🌊🌞Gardner Memorial Pool

Gardner Memorial Swimming Pool was a gift to the residents of Oakwood. Credit: Gardner Memorial Swimming Pool Credit: Gardner Memorial Swimming Pool

Gardner Memorial Pool in Oakwood will open to the public beginning Saturday, May 29. The pool will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily until the city’s schools resume in August. At that point, the pool will be open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

You must be a member to have access to the pool, and only Oakwood residents can be members of the Gardner Memorial Pool. Babysitters and guests of members must also acquire passes. Due to capacity limits, reservations must be made by visiting the city of Oakwood’s website or calling the Gardner Memorial Pool at 937-298-0775.

For more information about memberships and COVID-related protocols, pay a visit to the city of Oakwood’s website.

Gardner Memorial Pool is located at 105 Patterson Road in Oakwood.

🌊🌞Black Oak Swim Club

Black Oak Swim Club in Centerville. Credit: Swim at Black Oak Credit: Swim at Black Oak

Black Oak Swim Club, a private swim club in Centerville, opens to the public on Friday, May 28. The pool will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. The adult-only swim takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays. Additionally, the concession stand will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. all week long.

For a full list of COVID-related procedures, pay a visit to Black Oak Swim Club’s website.

The swim club is not currently accepting new memberships for the 2021 season, though there is now a waitlist for new memberships. To learn more about memberships, visit the club’s Facebook page or website.

The Black Oak Swim Club is located at 1570 Ambridge Road in Centerville.

🌊🌞Germantown Aquatic Center

As of now, the Germantown Aquatic Center is reopening on Saturday, May 29. The pool is open from noon to 7 p.m. each day. Both members and nonmembers will be allowed access to the pool throughout the season.

Daily admission is $7 per person, $3 for ages 3 and 4 years old and free for senior citizens residing in Germantown and children under 2 years of age. Non-resident senior citizens are $4 per day. Reduced admission is $4 per person after 5 p.m. More information regarding pool memberships can be found by visiting the city of Germantown’s website.

Proper social distancing procedures will be implemented at the pool.

For more information about the Germantown Aquatic Center, head over to their Facebook page.

The Germantown Aquatic Center is located at 75 N. Walnut St. in Germantown.

🌊🌞New Carlisle Pool

Nash Emberton hangs over the New Carlisle pool as he flips off the diving board during the summer. Bill Lackey/Staff Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The New Carlisle Pool will be open from Friday, May 28 to Saturday, July 31. The pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. each day.

With its heated pool, sand volleyball court, basketball court and baby pool, the New Carlisle Pool has many additional perks to offer its guests.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Student (5-17): $5

- Seniors (65 and up): $5

- Adults (18-64): $6

- Non-swimmers: $3

Membership passes may be purchased at the New Carlisle city building on Church Street. The application is available by visiting the city of New Carlisle’s website. Drop this application off with a payment in the drop box located by the city building. The family of four season pass is $225 if purchased before Memorial Day, and $250 if purchased after Memorial Day. Rates for individuals range from $50 to $125.

More information about the New Carlisle Pool can be found by visiting the city of New Carlisle’s website.

The New Carlisle Pool is located at 301 E. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

🌊🌞Melody Pool Swim Club

Seeking a laid-back summer escape? Become a member at the Melody Pool Swim Club in Clayton. Along with pools, the swim club, opening on Friday, May 28 and operating daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., boasts a number of opportunities for family fun on its expansive grounds, including a sand volleyball court, ping pong, a playset with a slide and swings and cornhole.

The Melody Pool Swim Club is following state guidelines for safety by encouraging their guests to practice social distancing and to stay home when they feel sick.

Membership prices are as follows:

- Individual: $235

- Family of 2: $365

- Family of 3: $415

- Family of 4: $455

- Each additional family member: $40

- Babysitter/grandparents: $85

Apply for membership by paying a visit to the swim club’s website.

For more information about the Melody Pool Swim Club, head to their Facebook page or website.

The Melody Pool Swim Club is located at 7331 Pleasant Plain Road in Clayton.

🌊🌞Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center

Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center. CONTRIBUTED

The Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center will open for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 29 and close on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Each day, the pool will operate in two different sessions, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. In order to meet a mandated capacity of 190 patrons at one time, patrons must first make a reservation on Tipp City’s website. Reservations for Tipp City residents can be made now. Reservations for nonresidents will open one week at a time every Friday at 8 a.m. Additionally, reservations are prepaid and nonrefundable.

Admission to the pool is $7 per adult, $6 per youth and $5 per senior. The pricing is per session. No season passes are available.

More information about the Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center can be found by visiting Tipp City’s website.

The Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center is located at 225 Parkwood Drive in Tipp City.

🌊🌞Adventure Reef Water Park

Debbi Liskamy of Kettering had her pick of chairs at Adventure Reef Water Park in Kettering. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

The city of Kettering’s Adventure Reef Water Park will return Saturday, May 29 as a part of the pool’s pre-season weekend which runs through Monday, May 31. Regular season hours will begin on Friday, June 4. Due to reduced staffing, the pool will only be open from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

Daily admission fees are as follows and do not include access to the Kettering Recreation Complex’s indoor pool:

- Kettering resident youth: $4

- Nonresident youth: $8

- Resident adult: $5

- Nonresident adult: $10

- Admission after 4 p.m.: $1

Season passes pricing is as follows:

- Resident youth: $55 / Nonresident youth: $85

- Resident adult: $65 / Nonresident adult: $100

- Resident family: $195 / Non-resident family $295

More information regarding Adventure Reef Water Park’s 2021 season can be found by visiting the city of Kettering’s website.

Adventure Reef Water Park is located at 2900 Glengarry Drive in Kettering.

🌊🌞Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center

The city of Miamisburg's Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center. CONTRIBUTED

The popular Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center in Miamisburg will reopen on Saturday, May 29 and close on Monday, Sep. 6. The pool is open during the weekends only until Monday, June 14 and after Sunday, Aug. 15. The pool will be open from noon to 6:30 p.m. on each day of operation. Season pass holders will gain entry to the pool at 11:30 a.m. each day. More information regarding the pool’s operating schedule can be found by visiting Play Miamisburg’s website.

Daily admission rates are as follows:

- Resident adult (ages 18-54): $4 / Nonresident adult (ages 18-54): $7

- Resident youth (ages 4-17): $3.50 / Nonresident youth (ages 4-17): $6

- Resident senior (ages 55 and older): $3.50 / Nonresident senior (ages 55 and older): $6

Toddlers 3 years of age and younger get in for free and anyone who enters the pool after 5 p.m. will have 50 cents slashed from their regular admission costs.

Guests at the Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center are expected to practice social distancing and to wear facial coverings when around others.

More information regarding season passes and COVID-related guidelines can be found by visiting Play Miamisburg’s website.

The Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center is located at 400 South Heincke Road in Miamisburg.

🌊🌞Splash Zone Aquatic Center

A group walks past a pile of pool noodles in the Lazy River at Splash Zone Monday. The flowing water pushes the walkers along allowing them to exercise without putting stress on their joints. Bill Lackey/Staff

The Splash Zone Aquatic Center in Springfield will open to the public Saturday, May 29, with the pool open daily from noon to 7 p.m. Water walking and lap swimming for those 16 years of age and older will be available from Monday through Saturday beginning on June 7 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Daily admission is $7 for everyone over the age of 14 and $5 for children between the ages of four and 13 years old. Toddlers 3 years of age and younger get in for free. Though 2020 season passes will be honored, no season passes are being sold for the 2021 season.

To comply with COVID-related guidelines, Splash Zone will be operating at a reduced capacity of 500 people at the facility at one time. Water fountains will not be in use and guests are permitted to bring one clear unopened bottle of water per person. Concession stands will be available daily, so guests are not permitted to bring coolers or outside food to the facility.

More information about Splash Zone can be found by visiting National Trail’s website.

Splash Zone Aquatic Center is located at 300 Eagle City Road in Springfield.