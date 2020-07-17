Make the most of your time at the parks with new app

“It’s a one-stop tool users can rely on for accurate up-to-date information on trails and recreation information throughout the MetroParks and the regional paved trail network as well as river access points,” said Rebecca Benná, Five Rivers MetroParks executive director. “Visitors will enjoy a mobile application that does more than help them get around the MetroParks – it helps them experience their parks and trails.”

Using the OuterSpatial platform, the MetroParks’ app is free and available for iPhone and Android devices. Think mobile field guide to the vast network of Five Rivers MetroParks trails and parks. No cell phone signal – no problem as the app includes offline mapping and navigation.