Make the most of your time at the parks with new app

Discover new places, navigate the scenic trails and make the most of your time in the park with the new Five Rivers MetroParks mobile app.
“It’s a one-stop tool users can rely on for accurate up-to-date information on trails and recreation information throughout the MetroParks and the regional paved trail network as well as river access points,” said Rebecca Benná, Five Rivers MetroParks executive director. “Visitors will enjoy a mobile application that does more than help them get around the MetroParks – it helps them experience their parks and trails.”
Using the OuterSpatial platform, the MetroParks’ app is free and available for iPhone and Android devices. Think mobile field guide to the vast network of Five Rivers MetroParks trails and parks. No cell phone signal – no problem as the app includes offline mapping and navigation.
From connecting with other outdoor adventure seekers to locating the nearest restroom or picnic area, the app will help visitors make the most of their park time. Access interesting historical, geological and ecological points of interest and receive notifications about hazards and closures. Visitors can also share their experience and input by posting photos and comments.
The app also includes the 25 challenges that are part of the new MetroParks Trail Challenge which runs through October.
“All MetroParks parks and trails remain open, and the new mobile app provides users with easily accessible information to help plan and enhance a visit,” Benná said.
Ready to begin your adventure? The app is available and ready to download at metroparks.org/mobile