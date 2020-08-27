Mangia! How to get fall festival’s famoso Italian food to go

Typically, this popular fall event ushers in a new season of festival entertainment with plenty of food, live entertainment, games and contests.

This drive-thru operation is not a new feat for the Italian Fall Festa, which has been offering carryout versions of their Italian food staples for the past few years. The only difference this year will be the mandate from organizers that all customers remain in their cars during the drive-thru operation in order to maintain proper social distancing.

The food

So, what’s on the menu this year?

According to festival organizers, guests can expect spaghetti and meatball dinners, homemade calzones, sausage, meatball, Italian beef and Muffaletta sandwiches, pizza, pastries, cakes and deli items to choose from over the course of the drive-thru festival. Soft drinks will also be available for purchase.

Guests will order their carryout meals on site and are required to wait in their cars while the orders are filled. The event is cash only. As they wait for their orders to be filled, guests will be able to enjoy live Italian music from the comfort and safety of their cars. Additionally, organizers ask that patrons do not leave their cars while they wait in order to meet social distancing guidelines.

MANGIARE! The 42nd annual Italian Fall Festa dished out a three-day Italian feast Sept. 6-8, 2019, at the Sons of Italy lodge in Kettering. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

“We will have a limited menu, but I think that’s to be expected because some things don’t travel well,” said Andzik. “Some things are harder to prepare. Some things are unpredictable in terms of how many we should make so we’ve tried to eliminate some variables there as well. We also plan to have some entertainment. We’re going to have some live music in the parking lot while people are driving by. We want to still bring the flavor of our festa — our tradition and our heritage — to the public, but in a completely different way.”

Luckily, due to the fact that the location of the drive-thru event and festival, the John Pirelli Lodge, spans nearly 10 acres, there will be plenty of room to accommodate a large number of cars in a drive-thru setting. It is also this large outdoor setting that will make meal preparations for the event all that much easier, according to Andzik.

“We still plan to prepare a lot of our food items outside,” said Andizk. “That solves a couple of problems that allows people to be in an environment where they’re not congregating indoors, we can maintain the social distancing recommendations and we can still prepare those items safely. We’re also modifying a few things that we’re doing inside the kitchen. Since we don’t have guests coming into our dining area, that’s now going to be a prep and staging area for food product that’s going to be picked up. We have 10 acres, so we’re able to spread out what we do and keep everybody safe.”

Similar to other festivals and events in the area amid the coronavirus pandemic, Italian Fall Festa organizers are still finalizing all of the details of their festival, so be sure to follow along on their Facebook page for the latest updates.

WANT TO GO?

What: Italian Fall Festa 2020

Where: The John Pirelli Lodge, 2625 County Line Road, Kettering

When: Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook