Marching penguins strut their stuff at the Cincinnati Zoo

Zoo visitors can also warm up indoors and see insects, bonobos, nocturnal animals and reptiles.

Don’t forget to visit Gorilla World to see gorillas interact and explore in their indoor habitat. And when the temperature is about 50 degrees, it is warm enough for Fiona, the zoo’s famous hippo who recently turned 4 years old, to be outside.

Explore The Trail Challenge is back with 28 area trails to conquer to win prizes

The Cincinnati Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Zoo admission is discounted through March 12.

Reservations are required and masks must be worn while at the Zoo.

For more information, visit www.cincinnatizoo.org.